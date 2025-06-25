Shilajit is a natural, tar-like resin that oozes from rocks in the Himalayas and other mountainous regions, formed over centuries from decomposed plants and minerals. Rich in fulvic acid, humic substances, and over 80 minerals, it has long been a staple in Ayurvedic medicine. Considered an adaptogen, Shilajit is known for enhancing energy levels, improving stamina, supporting cognitive function, and boosting immunity. While it can be beneficial, its effects may vary, and it's essential to use it in moderation and under guidance, especially for people with underlying conditions. Keep reading as we share a list of people that can benefit from shilajit.

10 People who need to add shilajit to their routine

1. Men with low testosterone levels

Shilajit has shown promise in increasing testosterone levels naturally. Men experiencing fatigue, low libido, or reduced muscle mass due to low testosterone might benefit from its regular use. Studies suggest it may support hormone balance and reproductive health.

2. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts

Due to its natural ability to enhance mitochondrial function and energy production, Shilajit can improve endurance and recovery. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help reduce muscle soreness, making it a great supplement for those with intense workout routines.

3. Individuals with chronic fatigue

People who struggle with low energy or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome may find relief with Shilajit. Its revitalising properties can improve energy metabolism, reduce tiredness, and help restore vitality over time.

4. People with cognitive decline or brain fog

Shilajit supports brain health by promoting better oxygenation and nutrient delivery to the brain. Fulvic acid, its key compound, is known to reduce tau protein buildup, which is linked to Alzheimer's. It may help enhance memory, focus, and clarity.

5. Those with high altitude sickness

Traditionally used by Himalayan natives, Shilajit is known to combat high-altitude sickness. It improves oxygen-carrying capacity in the blood and enhances stamina, making it ideal for travellers, trekkers, or residents of high-altitude areas.

6. Men with infertility issues

Some research suggests that Shilajit can improve sperm count, motility, and overall reproductive health in men. For those dealing with fertility problems, it might serve as a supportive natural remedy when used consistently.

7. People with weak immunity

Thanks to its antioxidant and mineral-rich profile, Shilajit helps strengthen the immune system. It may protect against infections, oxidative stress, and cellular damage, especially helpful during seasonal changes or stressful periods.

8. Ageing individuals seeking vitality

Often referred to as a “rejuvenator” in Ayurveda, Shilajit supports anti-ageing by combating free radicals and supporting cell regeneration. Older adults may find it improves energy, skin health, and overall vitality.

9. People with joint pain or arthritis

Its anti-inflammatory properties make Shilajit beneficial for those with arthritis or chronic joint pain. It may help reduce swelling, ease discomfort, and improve joint flexibility when used over time.

10. Those with poor nutrient absorption

Shilajit enhances nutrient absorption by helping the body transport minerals and vitamins more effectively. People who suffer from digestive issues or malabsorption may benefit from its fulvic acid content, which acts like a delivery system for nutrients.

Incorporate shilajit in your routine today if you could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.