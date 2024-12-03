Considering Shilajit? Here's How It Affects Your Health

The high mineral content found in Shilajit may help strengthen bones & enhance calcium absorption

Shilajit is a popular Ayurvedic herb known for its various health benefits. It is a sticky, tar-like substance that oozes from rocks in high mountain ranges, primarily the Himalayas. It forms over centuries through the decomposition of plant matter and is rich in fulvic acid, minerals, and trace elements. Known for its use in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, Shilajit is often considered a potent natural health booster. It is known for supporting energy, cognitive function, and overall vitality. Shilajit is generally consumed as a resin, powder, or capsule, mixed with water, milk, or herbal teas, preferably on an empty stomach. Dosage should follow expert advice to ensure safety and maximise its health benefits. Keep reading as we share a list of health benefits you can achieve by consuming Shilajit.

10 Ways Shilajit affects your health

1. Boosts energy levels

Shilajit enhances mitochondrial function. Mitochondria is considered the powerhouse of the cell. It helps improve energy production and reduces fatigue making shilajit ideal for those experiencing lethargy or weakness.

2. Supports cognitive function

The fulvic acid found in Shilajit promotes brain health as it helps in reducing oxidative stress, enhances memory and improves focus. Shilajit has also shown promise in managing neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

3. Improves testosterone levels

Shilajit is popularly known for its ability to enhance testosterone production in men, supporting reproductive health, improving stamina and boosting overall vitality.

4. Reduces inflammation

With its anti-inflammatory properties, Shilajit really helps reduce pain and inflammation caused in conditions like arthritis. Which further helps in supporting your joint and muscle health.

5. Enhances immunity

Shilajit is abundant in minerals and antioxidants which help strengthen the immune system by fighting free radicals and protecting your cells from oxidative damage, thus further enhancing resistance to infections.

6. Aids in detoxification

Their is sufficient fulvic acid found in Shilajit (as mentioned previously) which assists in detoxifying the body by removing toxins and heavy metals from the body and promoting healthier organ function and boosting overall well-being.

7. Supports heart health

Shilajit can also improve heart health by reducing cholesterol levels, improving circulation, and protecting the heart from oxidative stress. All of which can significantly help in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

8. Helps with ageing

Being rich in antioxidants, Shilajit slows the ageing process by neutralising free radicals, improving skin elasticity and boosting overall cellular health.

9. Promotes bone health

The high mineral content found in Shilajit may help strengthen bones, enhance calcium absorption, and may support faster healing of fractures.

10. Manages stress and anxiety

Shilajit has adaptogenic properties that help regulate cortisol levels. This can be especially beneficial in reducing stress and anxiety. It also supports mental clarity and emotional balance which can aid your overall mental health.

By addressing these various aspects of physical and mental health, Shilajit serves as a holistic health enhancer when consumed responsibly under medical guidance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.