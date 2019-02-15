White Eggs Versus Brown Eggs: Which One Is Healthier And More Nutritious?

Highlights Brown eggs are considered healthier than white eggs Brown eggs are costlier than white eggs The nutritional values of both types of eggs are almost same

Eggs are considered a complete meal, due to the presence of a number of essential vitamins, minerals, as well as that most essential macronutrient that all our bodies' require - protein. Eggs are one of the most popular breakfast foods consumed around the world. They are very versatile as well - they can be used in baked foods, salads, eaten alone or even added to curries, noodles and broths. A number of health experts recommend daily consumption of eggs to maintain a healthy weight and for our body's overall well-being. There are two types of commonly available eggs - brown and white. There has been some debate as to which egg is healthier for consumption.

There is a popular perception that eating brown eggs is better for health than eating white eggs. This perception might have something to do with the fact that brown eggs are sold at a higher price than their fairer counterparts. But does the higher price of brown eggs justify their perceived higher quality of nutritional profile or taste? It would seem not! Although most people believe that brown eggs are more nutritionally superior to white eggs, the belief is not actually true. A number of research studies have tried to look at the differences between brown eggs and white eggs and tried to see which one is healthier for consumption, but so far, no major difference has been discovered and every nutritional expert seems to agree that except the colour of the shell, there isn't any difference between the two.

Are brown eggs healthier than white eggs?

Let's look at the major features of brown and white eggs and see if they're different or not:

1. Taste: There's a slight difference in taste of white and brown eggs, but that does not impact their nutritional quality.

2. Nutrition: In terms of calories, protein and cholesterol, both the types of eggs have the same profile. Brown eggs perhaps are slightly richer in omega-3 fatty acids, but even that difference is negligible. A 100-gm portion of an average egg contains approximately 13 gms of protein (as per the USDA data), which is almost the same in both white and brown eggs.

3. Price: Brown eggs are more expensive than white eggs, which, as stated earlier, may not have anything to do with any actual difference between the two types. Some people believe that brown eggs are more organic, and hence, more loaded with nutrients, but that is also subjective and depends on where you source either type of eggs from.

Depending on the quality of diet of the chickens that the eggs come from, the quality of both brown eggs and white eggs can be superior or inferior. The bottom line is - whichever type of egg you prefer eating is good for you and you need not switch or 'upgrade' to the other type.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.