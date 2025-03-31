Penguin Eggs Turn Transparent When Boiled? What Science Says

Imagine cracking open a boiled egg, only to find the whites aren't white at all - but completely see-through. That is exactly what a viral Reddit post claims happens when you boil a penguin egg. The images shared on the platform have sparked many reactions, with some fascinated and others sceptical.

But is there any truth to this? Do penguin eggs really undergo this strange transformation when cooked? NDTV could not independently verify the claim, but a 2022 report by IFLScience claims that there is actual science behind it.

What Happens When You Boil A Penguin Egg?

Unlike a chicken egg, which turns solid white when boiled, a penguin egg reportedly remains translucent. According to the IFLScience report, the albumen (egg white) of a penguin egg coagulates but does not turn opaque. Instead, it retains a jelly-like, see-through appearance, allowing you to see the yolk inside.

The report claims that this phenomenon occurs due to a different composition of glycoproteins in penguin eggs compared to those of chickens. While chicken eggs are rich in ovalbumin, penguin eggs contain around 25 per cent penalbumin, which helps them survive in Antarctica's freezing temperatures.

Can You Eat Penguin Eggs?

Penguin eggs have been a source of food. Robert Headland, senior associate at the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge, told IFLScience that explorers in Antarctica relied on penguin meat and eggs for survival.

Gentoo penguins are known to lay multiple eggs per season, making their eggs the most commonly used in food. Hunting penguins and collecting their eggs is now illegal in most regions, except under special licenses, such as in the Falkland Islands.

Mr Headland said that boiled penguin eggs have a fishy taste due to the birds' krill-based diet. Some early explorers found the taste unappealing unless paired with vinegar. In the Falkland Islands, locals have reportedly used penguin eggs to make pavlova.