Which Is The Best Maggi Ever? Swiggy Instamart Asks ChatGPT To Help

The "Make It More" trend has taken the internet by storm in recent times. People are sharing their unique and creative twists on this AI trend on different platforms online. For the uninitiated, this trend is about asking ChatGPT to generate a series of images, in which each successive result reflects an enhancement of a particular characteristic. A few days back, popular delivery brand Zomato jumped on the trend with a carousel post on the "hottest coffee". More recently, Swiggy Instamart has also shared its take on this trend.

In the Instagram post, the brand's first prompt to the AI-powered tool is "Make a bowl of Maggi". The image generated is that of a bowl of plain yellowish noodles that many would recognise. The next prompt to ChatGPT is to "Make it better!" The corresponding image features Maggi with green peas and some kind of reddish topping/ dressing. Swiggy Instamart then asks the tool to "Make it even more better". This version of Maggi comes with green peas and what looks to be pieces of fried paneer. Finally, the brand asks the toll for "More better, make the best Maggi EVER". Wondering what this image showed?

In a relatable twist, Swiggy Instamart added an image of a steel dabba (tiffin box) filled with Maggi. This is bound to resonate with those who used to take instant noodles in their packed school lunches. Feeling nostalgic yet? Take a look at the complete Instagram carousel below:

Maggi and coffee are not the only treats that have become subjects of this trend. Posts reimagining ramen, biryani and burgers in fascinating ways have gone viral. Check out some of them here.

