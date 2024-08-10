Malaika Arora Relishes This Yummy Spread During Her Time In Paris

Malaika Arora is enjoying her time in Paris.

Please do not disturb Malaika Arora. The model-entrepreneur is currently living her Parisian dreams. Besides cheering for the Indian players at the Olympics, she is also indulging in foodie escapades. Her latest culinary adventure took her to Gigi restaurant, from where she shared a snap of scrumptious cuisine displayed aesthetically on the table. In the picture shared on her Instagram Stories, we spotted two bottles of beverages and a bowl of cheesy oven mozzarella fuencarral, topped with basil leaves. Malaika also enjoyed a plate of caponata with burrata, a Sicilian classic, and truffle arancini balls, which are usually filled with punchy cheese. The spread also included fresh bread with a cream dip and an additional ice tray with a few seasonings on the side. Safe to say, it looks like a meal that truly feeds the soul.

Watch Malaika Arora's Instagram Stories below:

Here's an image of Malaika Arora enjoying her drink:

On another page of her food diaries in Paris, Malaika Arora decided that it was okay to opt for a cheat meal. In a video shared by her yoga coach Sarvesh Shashi, Malaika was seen biting into a large burger. A juicy filling of some kind of meat was inserted between the two buns. There were a few vegetable slices too. “Can somebody feed this poor soul?" read the hilarious caption. Click here to read in detail.

Not too long ago, Malaika Arora jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation. Staying true to her nutrient-packed dietary regimen, the actress enjoyed a delicious and healthy fruit bowl featuring beetroot chunks, kiwi slices, juicy strawberries and tasty blueberries. In a subtle nod to zero food waste, Malaika picked up a strawberry that had accidentally fallen off her plate. Full story here.

Malaika Arora is a true-blue foodie.