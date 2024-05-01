What's The Best Time To Eat Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner? Let Experts Plan Your Day

Following a proper meal timing plan is good for health

In the pursuit of good health, we often focus on what we eat, but emerging research suggests that when we eat is just as crucial. Our bodies operate on internal clocks known as circadian rhythms, regulating various biological processes throughout the day. As highlighted in a study published in the National Library of Medicine, these rhythms control everything from sleep-wake cycles to hormone release and metabolism. When our internal clocks fall out of sync with external cues like light and food intake, our health can suffer.

Why Is Proper Meal Timing Important?

The timing of meals matters because our bodies are most efficient at digesting food and utilizing nutrients during periods of activity and exposure to light. Eating during times when the body expects rest can disrupt this delicate balance, impacting metabolism and overall well-being.

Optimizing Your Daily Meals

To optimize health and prevent potential complications, the study suggests a few key guidelines:

Maintain a Consistent Eating Window: Aim for a daily eating duration of fewer than 12 hours. Consistency in meal times helps regulate circadian rhythms, promoting better metabolic health and overall well-being. Front-load Calories: Consume the majority of your calories earlier in the day. Research suggests that eating larger meals during daylight hours aligns better with our natural biological rhythms, supporting optimal digestion and energy utilization. Avoid Late-night Eating: Refrain from eating close to bedtime or during the night when melatonin levels are high. Late-night eating can disrupt sleep patterns and interfere with the body's ability to efficiently process food.

Building on these guidelines, nutritionist Simran Vohra offers a refined schedule for the three main meals of the day. On her Instagram page 'diet_by_simran_vohra', she shared a post outlining a schedule for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Here Are The Ideal Time For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner:

Breakfast:

Best Time: 7-8 am - Before 10 am

Kickstart your day with a nutritious breakfast to fuel your brain and body for the day ahead. Aim for a balanced meal rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Check out our list of protein-rich breakfast recipes.

Lunch:

Best Time: 12-2 pm - Before 3 pm

The optimal time for lunch is about four hours after breakfast. Choose nutrient-dense foods to sustain energy levels and keep hunger at bay throughout the afternoon. Click here for our best lunch recipes.

Dinner:

Best Time: 6-8 pm - Before 9 pm

Enjoy dinner at least two hours before bedtime to promote restful sleep and efficient calorie utilisation. Opt for lighter, easily digestible meals to support nighttime recovery and rejuvenation. Click here for some light, low-fat dinner options.

Paying attention to meal timing is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. By aligning our eating habits with our natural circadian rhythms, we can optimise digestion, enhance metabolic function, and promote overall well-being.