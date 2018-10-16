Weight Loss: Why Water Chestnuts (Singhara) Make As A Great Weight Loss Snack. Here's The Answer

Water chest nut, also known as singhara in Hindi, is a very common autumn and winter season fruit that grows underwater. Despite being called chestnuts, water chestnuts are not nuts at all. They are categorised under fruits family. It is believed that singhara are native to Southeast Asia, China, Australia, Africa and India. The crunchy texture and fresh mild flavour of sighara sets this fruit apart. Even after cooking, this wonder fruit does not lose its crunchiness. You can eat it raw or boiled besides being used as a filling addition to dishes. Water chestnuts, or singhara, have many uses and are linked to various health benefits. And if you are some who is watching their weight, then add this fruit to your weight loss diet and see the result yourself.

Water Chestnuts For Weight Loss

Water chestnut is a nutrient-dense food and contains high amounts of fibre, potassium, manganese, copper, vitamin B6 and riboflavin. Most of their calories come from their god carb content. As per the USDA nutrition database, 100-grams of singhara have 4 grams of fibre, 3 grams of protein and 23.9 grams of carbs. Adding them to your diet will benefit your weight loss journey. According to various studies, eating plenty of fibre may help promote bowel movements, reduce blood cholesterol levels, regulate blood sugar levels and keep your gut healthy. According Dr. Ritika Samaddar, a Delhi-based nutritionist, "Fibre is a very important part of our daily diet and we should include both types as it is very important to maintain a healthy balance. An average adult should take about 15 grams of fibre every day."

Moreover, singhara is generally low in calories as raw water chestnuts are 74% water. They are classified as a high-volume food, which contain either a lot of water or air. And, of course, both are -calorie-free. Being calorie-free, it doesn't mean that they will not keep your hunger pangs at bay. They are high-volume foods that can effectively curb unwanted hunger. Maintaining a diet full of high-volume foods may help you achieve your weight loss goals easily.

This wonder fruit offers an amazing taste and feel. It has a texture a lot of weight watchers crave after giving up potato chips or other snacks. The best way to add these crunchy delights to your weight loss diet is to eat them raw, or add them to your low-fat chicken or tuna salad.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.