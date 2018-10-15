Weight Loss: Try These 5 Fibre-Rich Evening Snacks To Shed Kilos

Losing weight can be really exhausting for many, especially getting rid of that stubborn belly fat is a real tough job. Many of us opt for crash diets or fad diets with an aim to lose weight instantly in weeks; however, these diets do more harm than good to our health. If you want to lose weight in a healthy way and have long-term results, you need to be patient and follow a healthy diet, which comprises all the essential nutrients that our body requires to sustain a sound health. Health experts and nutritionists recommend having five small meals in a day, packed with proteins and dietary fibre in order to lose weight.

(Also Read: 5 Fibre-Rich Fruits For Healthy Weight Loss)



Here are 5 fibre-rich evening snacks that you can have to keep your unwanted hunger pangs at bay:



1. Grilled Veggies With Hummus



Grilled veggies are good for people who are watching their weight like grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, kale, spinach, cauliflower, et al. And, when these exotic veggies are paired with hummus, the goodness of these veggies is doubled. Meaning, hummus can actually prove to be your best companion in weight loss. It is a dip that is made of chickpeas and is packed with high quality fibres. You can add a few chopped tomatoes and cucumbers to your hummus to make it more wholesome, healthy and tasty.



2. Popcorns



Surprisingly, eating popcorn can actually help you shed some extra kilos. This is because it is packed with fibre and low in calorie. It is definitely a better snack option than potato chips and butter cookies. It is naturally fat-free and sugar-free, so one can savour it without feeling guilty. Moreover, popcorn can really make us feel full for longer time, keeping our hunger pangs at bay. According to a renowned food writer, Meher Mirza, "Popcorns are really a low-calorie food that can help you shed kilos. However, one must avoid popcorns available at movie theatres or the ones that come in packet, dripping with butter. Eat a cup of good, home-popped popcorn, which is made without oil and butter. This version of popcorn will only bring you to about 30 calories a cup. Season them with a dash of salt and chilli powder and you are sorted."



3. Roasted Pumpkin Seeds



Pumpkin seeds are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre. They might look small, but are very dense and heavy foods that help you keep satiated for a longer period. Fibre takes longer for your body to digest, leaving you full, keeping you away from any craving. Have them roasted or boiled, either way you are in for a whole lot of high quality fibres. Take a handful of seeds and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle some olive oil and mild seasoning and roast them in an oven till they're golden brown and toasty. You could also roast them in a pan and choose to ignore the oil as well.



4. Oats Poha



We all love the regular poha, which is made of rice, but have you ever tried oats poha? Yes, you read that right. Packed with both soluble and insoluble fibres, oats are one of the best dietary sources of fibre. Sprinkle some water on your oats and keep them aside, don't dip them too much in water as it might get too soggy by the end of the cooking. Now, take a pan, saute some veggies of your choice, carrots, peas, onions. You can also choose to add some peanuts. Once you are done sautéing, add the oats to the pan and mix well. Your oats poha is ready to savour.



5. Sprouts



Your evergreen evening snack! Sprouts being high in protein, they are rich in dietary fibre too. A bowlful of colourful sprouts makes for an excellent high-fibre snack. Have them alone or add some freshly chopped veggies like cucumber and tomatoes, and season it with some salt and pepper for the spicy edge.