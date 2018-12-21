Weight Loss: This Combination Of Black Pepper, Cinnamon And Honey May Help You Lose Weight

Who doesn't wish to stay healthy and fit? A nutrient-dense diet and proper exercise regime is key to healthy living. A lot of people nowadays are in search of quick ways to stay fit or lose extra pounds. If you also happen to be one of those, then it is important for you to understand that it is essential to supplement your diet with few foods that help boost the body's metabolism. There are times when even after following a strict diet, we are unable to see results. What we fail to realise is that this might be happening due to a sluggish metabolism.

A sluggish metabolism can keep you from meeting your weight loss goals. If you wish to lose weight the natural way, here is a 3-ingredient drink that can prove to be beneficial in your weight loss journey.



According to Ayurveda expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "A herbal tea made using cinnamon, black pepper and honey can help boost your body's metabolism. Cinnamon helps in reducing insulin resistance and also acts as an appetite suppressant. Black pepper improves metabolism and honey is good for detoxification. A combination of all these ingredients would help in weight reduction."



You can drink this herbal tea early in the morning on an empty stomach. Doing so will give your metabolism a kick-start and will keep it from becoming sluggish. Cinnamon is one weight loss-friendly ingredient, which can be added in various winter drinks as well.



So, without further ado, bring this 3-ingredient drink to your rescue and lose weight the healthy way.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information

