Weight Loss: How To Use Aloe Vera To Lose Weight

Aloe vera gel has long been known to heal wounds and cuts and possess various health and beauty benefits. Turns out, it also helps lose weight. The plant has started making appearance in gardens and on window sill of houses all across the world. You may have read about its amazing health and beauty benefits, drinking its juice is said to help in weight loss. The nutritionally dense plant also has some active compounds that may help you shed a few pounds , while also improving the quality of skin and hair. It is usually consumed in the form of aloe vera juice, which is made mixing the gel of the plant with water. We tell you reasons as to why you should include aloe vera in you daily diet to lose weight.

Aloe Vera for Weight Loss

1. Aloe vera helps aid digestion

Aloe vera has laxative properties and when consumed in small quantities may aid in digestion. An unhealthy gut is generally linked to weight gain. A healthy digestive system translates to proper metabolism of food and an optimal expulsion of waste from the body that helps in losing weight.

2. Combats water retention

Water retention is one of the main conditions that can lead to weight gain. Due to it being a laxative, aloe vera juice is ideal for fighting water weight. However, it is important to keep in mind that one should not over exceed the consumption of aloe vera juice.

3. Boosts metabolism

Aloe vera is said to help in boosting metabolism, which further enables the body to burn fat. Aloe vera's fat burning abilities are credited to the presence of vitamin B, which converts the fat stored in the body into energy and aids weight loss.

Advertisement

4. Helps detoxify the body

Aloe vera gel contains a complex carbohydrate known as acemannan, which facilitates the absorption of nutrients by the cells, nourishes them and also helps detoxify them.

How to consume aloe vera for weight loss

Aloe vera can be consumed in many ways; the condition being that is should be consumed in small quantities to prevent from any side effects. To prepare aloe vera juice, all you need to do is to take a glass full of water and add some aloe vera gel to it. Put the water in a pan and heat it while constantly stirring, until the gel blends in with the water. You can also add some lemon juice to it and drink the elixir first thing in the morning.

Make sure you consult a doctor before consuming aloe vera internally to avoid any complications.