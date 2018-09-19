How To Lose Weight Eating Chicken: 3 Chicken Recipes For Healthy Weight Loss

If you are a non-vegetarian and finding it hard to give up chicken to lose those extra pounds, then fret not, as here is a reason why you should include chicken to your diet to lose weight. It is safer to include chicken in your weight loss diet as it is a lean meat and doesn't put you at risk of high cholesterol. You can also do away with all the creamy curries and rich sauces, and prepare it in a healthy way with a mix of spices and fresh herbs. Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, explains, "Chicken is full of lean protein that helps you keep full for a longer time, because protein helps the body burn fat more effectively. It is important to have local farm-raised chicken (or organically-raised chicken). You can grill it, stir-fry it or add it in stews to reap maximum benefits. Simply avoid fried chicken or chilli chicken prepared in restaurants, as they are loaded with calories. Better still, have homemade chicken tikka, tandoori or roasted chicken, chicken soup or chicken salad for best benefits."



We have got some interesting ideas to prepare delicious yet healthy chicken for weight loss. Take a note:



1. Malwani Chicken Sukka Recipe



Here is an authentic Malwani chicken sukka recipe (hails from Maharashtra and Goa), wherein chicken is cooked in a dense masala-paste and has a coconut-y flavour. The Malwani masala is quite unique and distinct in flavour. This easy chicken recipe is not only irresistibly delicious but also quite healthy as it is made with just two tablespoons of oil.

Chicken for weight loss: Malwani chicken sukka recipe is irresistibly delicious and is made with just two tablespoons of oil.



Things You Need:

For Chicken:

Half kg boneless chicken

4 onions, chopped

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp ginger paste

3 tbsp garlic paste

2 tbsp coconut oil

Salt (as per taste)

1 coconut, grated



For Malwani Masala:

12 red chillies

2 tsp whole coriander seeds

4-5 cloves

1/2 tsp peppercorns

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp shahi jeera seeds

4-5 green cardamoms

2-3 black cardamoms

1/2 cup dry coconut, grated

1 tsp poppy seeds (khus khus)



Method:

Grind all the Malwani masala ingredients and keep it aside. Take a pan and roast the grated coconut and whole red chillies. Grind this roasted mixture with garlic paste, cumin seeds, roasted coriander seeds and water. Now, add chopped coriander, Malwani masala and a little more water to it. Grind it again into a coarse masala paste. For chicken, heat the oil in a pan, add ginger and garlic paste, chopped onions and cook for a while. When the onions turn light brown in colour, add turmeric, salt and cook for a few minutes. Now, add the chicken to the pan, mix it well and then add the masala paste. Cook for 15-20 minutes or till the chicken is done and well coated in the masala. Serve hot. Garnish it with sliced onion and lemon wedges on the side with half a lemon squeezed over.





2. Low-Fat Dahi Chicken Recipe

It is a low-fat Indian chicken curry recipe with curd (dahi) as its base. This dish is high on protein, and low on carbohydrates. Curd, or dahi, is loaded with several essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, potassium, and magnesium. An advantage with curd is that it is light on the stomach and easy-to-digest. There is no doubt that curd is full of nutrition and will benefit you if you include it in your daily diet.

Chicken for weight loss: Low-fat dahi chicken recipe is a low-fat Indian chicken curry recipe with curd (dahi) as its base.



Things You Need:

1/2 kg boneless chicken

2 1/2 cups dahi/yogurt

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garlic paste

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp garam masala

3 slit green chillies

2 onions, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

Coriander leaves to garnish

2 tsp coconut oil

Salt (as per taste)



Method:

Start with mixing dahi/yogurt with cumin powder, garlic paste, garam masala, haldi and red chilli powder. Mix with hands. Put chicken into the mixture and add slit green chillies. Keep aside for 30 minutes. Now, take a pan and heat 2 tsp oil and add onions. Cook till light brown and soft. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for a minute and add all the chicken and marinade. Keep cooking till the gravy reaches the consistency you like. If you prefer it dry, then cook it a little bit more till yogurt curdles around chicken. Add salt as per your taste. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy. You can pair it with brown rice or with multi-grain roti/naan.





3. Low-Fat Chicken Shawarma Recipe



This recipe is for all the shawarma lovers out there. For this recipe, make use of pita bread to make a low-fat chicken shawarma with lettuce. Stuffed with pan-fried chicken, tomatoes, onions, chillies and a yogurt-based sauce; this chicken recipe is a perfect side dish for your weight loss lunch/dinner menu.

Chicken for weight loss: This low-fat chicken shawarma recipe is a perfect side dish for your weight loss lunch/dinner menu.





Things You Need:

For the shawarma:

600 gm thinly sliced chicken

1 cup yogurt

1 1/2 tbsp garlic paste

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp curry powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

Salt as per taste

Pepper powder, a pinch

1/2 tsp paprika

Juice of 2 lemons

1 tsp oil of your choice



For the sauce:

1/2 cup yogurt

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp tahini

Salt as per taste

1 tsp garlic paste



Method:

Mix all the sauce ingredients and serve with chicken and pita bread/lettuce. Marinate chicken slices in all the ingredients. Keep in marinade for at least 3.5 to 4 hours. Now, take a pan and fry chicken till dry. Take pita bread and spread some sauce over it. Place tomato, sliced onion, green chillies, parsley and chicken over the bread and make a firm roll.



Adding chicken to your weight loss diet may help you build lean muscle mass, which is vital for keeping your metabolism strong and healthy.



