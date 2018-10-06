Drink These 3 Two-Ingredient Drinks To Shed Kilos Naturally

With an aim to lose weight fast, we often indulge in adding or subtracting food items form our diet, which, which may lead us to eliminate some important nutrients from our diet as well. This half-baked knowledge may do more harm than good to your body. But, if you are really looking to lose 5-6 kilos in 3-4 weeks, which may sound a little impractical to you, then this article is surely for you. Health experts and nutritionists around the world often suggest exercising and maintaining a healthy diet, which, of course, help a lot to shed those extra kilos. However, drinking weight loss drinks accompanied by daily workout and healthy foods will speed up the weight loss process. Having said that, drink these 3 two-ingredient drinks to lose weight naturally.



Green Tea And Mint



We All know that green tea is packed with antioxidants that keep us active and focussed throughout the day, but did you know that the caffeine present in green tea helps in shedding weight? Yes, that's right. Caffeine acts as a stimulant that has been shown to aid fat burning and improve exercise performance in various studies. Moreover, green tea is packed with catechins that aid weight loss by mobilising fat. While mint stimulates digestive enzymes, which help facilitate better absorption of nutrients from food. When the body is able to assimilate and absorb nutrients properly, there is better metabolism. A faster metabolism aids weight loss.

Drink green tea to boost metabolism



Ingredients:

2 tablespoon green tea leaves

6-7 mint leaves

1 cup hot water

Method:

Take a pan and add one cup of water and mint leaves and bring it to a boil. Let it boil for 5 more minutes. Now, add green tea leaves and let them soak for 5 minutes. With a help of a strainer, strain and pour the boiled water into a tea mug. Stir this weight loss drink before consuming.

Citrusy Drink



Scientists at the American Nutrition and Medical Research Centre showed that grapefruit contains unique plant compounds that promote weight loss. This fibre-rich fruit makes you feel full for longer, thus functioning as an excellent appetite suppressant. Whereas pomegranate is packed with health promoting antioxidants. It is known to boost digestive health; thanks to the presence of B-complex vitamins. They also contain fibre, which is essential for digestion.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup grapefruit

1 1/2 teaspoon organic honey

3/4 cup pomegranate

Salt (as per taste)

Method:

With a help of a blender, blend grapefruit and pomegranate in it. Juice the fruits and pour into a tall glass. Now, add honey and black salt as per your taste. Stir well before consuming.

Coffee And Dark Chocolate



Coffee consists of caffeine that very effectively increases metabolic activity and boosts energy level, which may lead to suppression of hunger in the body. Additionally, coffee has an element called chlorogenic acid, which is known to speed-up weight loss. While as per various researches, dark chocolates have high satiety value; meaning, they make you feel full for a longer time. They are packed with MUFA'S (monounsaturated fatty acids) that are known to boost the body's metabolism and burn fat.

Coffee has an element called chlorogenic acid, which is known to speed-up weight loss.



Ingredients:

1 teaspoon black coffee

3/4 teaspoon grated dark chocolate

1/2 teaspoon ground flaxseeds

1 cup hot water

Method:

Take a coffee cup and add hot water and coffee in it. Now, stir it well and add the ground flaxseeds. Mix well and top it off with grated dark chocolate.

