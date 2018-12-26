Weight Loss: Drink These 3 Low-Cal Juices To Lose Weight This Winter Season

We know that losing weight is not an easy feat. In order to lose weight, one has to follow a strict routine, which includes maintaining a healthy balanced diet, regular workout, yoga and what not! Some of us often rely on various crash diets and fad diets in the name of losing weight. The quick results with minimal efforts of these crash diets may lure you for a while, but one must understand that these methods or diets may work at first, but may not help you in long run. Therefore, it is important to add all food groups to your diet and focus on calorie intake of the day. Carbonated and fizzy drinks are full of empty calories that could wreak havoc on your weight loss goals. Hence, it is always better to drink home-made, low calorie drinks instead. Vegetable and fruit juices are one of the best ways to add nutrients to your daily diet that may help you lose weight in longer run. Pick vegetables and fruits that are naturally low in sugar and carbohydrates as they may further help you shed weight naturally.

Here Are 3 Low-Cal Juices That You Can Easily Make At Home To Lose Weight:

Tomato Juice For Weight Loss

Tomatoes are very low in calories and carbohydrates. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of tomatoes contain just about 18 calories and 3.86 grams of carbs, which makes it a perfect bet for those on a calorie-restricted weight loss diet. Moreover, the fruit has high water content.

All you have to do is to take two cups chopped tomatoes and beetroot, and 3 tablespoon of lime juice. Blend all the ingredients in a blender. You may add salt for taste. Stir well and pour into a tall glass.

Carrot Juice For Weight Loss

Carrots are packed with fibre, both soluble and insoluble. Fibre takes the longest to digest, keeping you full for longer time. Including carrots in daily diet may accelerate your weight loss process. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 grams of carrots have 41 calories and 3 grams of fibre. Hence, adding carrots to your weight loss diet will accelerate your weight loss programme.

Take 2 cups diced carrot and beetroot, half cup water and 2 table spoon amla juice. Blend the ingredients in a mixer and pour it in a tall glass. You may add a pinch of salt and a few mint leaves for taste.

Apple Juice For Weight Loss

Apple is a low calorie fruit. Apples contain about 50 calories per 100 grams, as per USDA; meaning you can have as much of this low calorie fruit as you like without feeling guilty.

Take 2 cups chopped apple, 1 pinch cinnamon powder and half cup diced beetroot. Blend the ingredients in a mixer and pour it in a tall glass. You may add salt and black pepper for taste.

These are just some of the best low-calorie juices that you can include in your diet for healthy weight loss. However, consult your nutritionist before adding anything to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.