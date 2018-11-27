Weight Loss: Ditch Refined Snacks, Load Up On Dry Fruits And Health Bars For Good Health

Are you on a weight loss spree? Or generally looking to lead a clean and healthy life? You have arrived at the right place. When it comes to weight loss and living healthy, it is always advised to take it one day at a time. Start with swapping unhealthy ingredients in your kitchen with healthy ones. For instance, whole grains are a better bet for weight loss than the refined ones. Refined grains lose most of their fibre during processing. Fibre helps induce satiety, which prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods, and promotes weight loss. Similarly, you do not need to get rid of all fats from your kitchen pantry and refrigerator; you just need to swap the unhealthy processed and trans fats with healthy ones such as cheese, nuts and avocado. The fats you eat make up the majority of your cell walls, so a low-fat or a no fat diet makes your cell wall inflexible.

Here Are 3 Snacks That You Must Swap Your Unhealthy Snacks With

1. Dry Fruits: Dry fruits and nuts like almonds, walnuts, pecans are enriched with fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids that support weight loss, brain functioning, and healthy heart. Try having a mix of dry fruits; this would help give you a host of minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, antioxidants, vitamins, dietary fibre, flavonoids, selenium. Dried fruits like apricots, raisins, prunes and figs contain high amounts of beta-carotene, vitamin E, niacin, iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium. Dried fruits contain little to no fat. They also contain significant calories per serving which makes it a good weight loss snack.

2. Seeds: No you don't need to toss all the seeds away, they come loaded with nutrients too. Chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds are often regarded as superfoods to manage diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes.

3. Energy Bars: You can take all these nuts and seeds and blend them into ready-to-eat bars. Our fast-paced lives often make it difficult to keep up with our dietary requirements. Therefore, energy bars make for an excellent way to load up on maximum nutrients. Apart from nuts and seeds, you can play with as many ingredients such as oats and honey. Here's a delicious recipe of almond granola bar you can try at home

Try these healthy snacks and write to us in the comments which ones you liked the best.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.