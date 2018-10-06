Can Black Coffee Help you Lose Weight? Here's The Answer

We know that nothing can please a real coffee lover than a cup of hot black coffee with a few drop of lemon or honey in it. There is practically nothing that can substitute coffee. Did you say tea? Ask a real coffee lover and you will get your answer. Some even go to the extent of adding/pairing coffee with a range of foods, drinks and even desserts. There is no denying the fact that consuming coffee judiciously has been tied to promoting good health. Health experts around the world emphasise on the health promoting properties of black coffee when taken regularly, but in moderation, and weight loss is one of them.



According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one cup of regular black coffee brewed from ground beans contains 2 calories; whereas, 1 fluid ounce of rich black espresso contains only 1 calorie. If you brew your coffee from decaffeinated beans, the calorie count reduces to zero. The extra sweeteners and flavours, like jaggery, sugar, milk, vanilla, soy and chocolate syrup may yield up to 700 calories per serving.

Black Coffee For Weight Loss



Black coffee has an element called chlorogenic acid, which is known to speed-up weight loss. If you consume black coffee after supper or dinner, the presence of chlorogenic acid slows down the production of glucose in the body. Moreover, the production of new fat cells is decreased, meaning lesser calories in the body. You may also add nut milk or cream to your black coffee, which will not only enhance the flavour but will give you better results, especially if you are looking to shed those extra kilos. But, if you think that it's only the chlorogenic acid that makes black coffee ideal for weight loss, then you'd be surprised to know that black coffee also boasts various antioxidants, which are also equally responsible for effective weight loss. Additionally, if you pair your regular intake of black coffee with a low-calorie diet, you will have amazing results in just no time.



Black coffee consists of caffeine that very effectively increases metabolic activity and boosts energy level in our body. Better metabolic activities and high energy levels may lead to suppression of hunger in the body. However, make sure to avoid adding sugar or other sweeteners to make it a low-calorie drink. So, without any guilt and second thoughts, add black coffee to your daily diet and get ready to shed those extra kilos. You may consider adding jaggery, honey or nut milk to enhance the taste of your black coffee.



Additionally, black coffee is a natural healer. There are many people who end up weighing more due to excess water weight. Black coffee helps decrease the extra water content in the body through frequent urination. This method helps to shed those extra pounds without any threatening side effects. However, this weight loss is temporary.



Before adding black coffee to your diet, it is better to consult your nutritionist/doctor. If you know more health benefits of black coffee, then feel free to share with us in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

