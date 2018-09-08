Weight Loss: 8 Breakfast Mistakes That Are Making You Gain Weight

Losing weight is a gradual process; one has to follow a strict diet, engage in physical activities or exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle in order to lose weight. However, there are times when we realise we are doing everything to shed kilos, but haven't been able to succeed. One of the reasons maybe that you are starting your day in a wrong manner, or say, you are not eating your breakfast right. Needless to say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day; it helps supply your body with adequate energy to keep you going through the day, it kick-starts your metabolism and nourishes you with right nutrients, minerals and vitamins. Someone has rightly said, you must eat your breakfast like a king. Unfortunately, most of us don't realise its importance and easily skip it, especially when we are pressed for time. There are certain breakfast mistakes that are making are gain weight instead of losing it. We enlist some breakfast mistakes that are preventing you from losing weight.

Breakfast mistakes that are making you gain weight

1. Eating sugary foods

Some of us just end up drinking a glassful of packaged fruit juice or eating a bowlful of cereals thinking it may help us keep full; however, it is not the truth. These are low on nutrition and very high in sugar and calories, and hence, should be avoided.

2. Juicing your fruits and veggies

Juicing can eradicate all the essential dietary fibres from the fruits and vegetables, thereby, making the juice that's of no use. Instead choose to eat a whole fruit or vegetable so that you are loaded with enough fibre, which keeps you fuller for longer, thereby, preventing overeating and unnecessary cravings.

3. Not eating enough protein

Your ideal breakfast should have protein, which makes for one of the most important nutrients for weight loss. It helps you feel fuller for long and keep you away from overeating. Starting your day with protein will help you stay energetic through the day. Include more whole eggs, beans, veggies and nuts to ensure a health protein-rich diet.

4. Eating breakfast late

Breakfast should ideally be consumed within an hour of waking up. Eating at the right time in the morning helps kick-start the metabolism in a healthy way. What you eat during the morning meal influences your meal for the rest of the day.

5. Not having breakfast

There are days when we are pressed for time and choose to miss out on breakfast, considering it may help us save some time. What we don't realise is that missing out on eating breakfast will only make us lethargic and sluggish through the day. It will leave you hungrier and will not boost your metabolism. For the people looking to lose weight, you must have healthy foods for breakfast. Plan your breakfast so you don't have to rush through the morning routine.

6. Not including fats

We have always been told to stay away from fats; however, good quality of monounsaturated fats are good for the body, especially when consumed with breakfast, as they promote satiety and keep your skin healthy. Some peanut butter on your toast and yolk of the egg in the morning will not harm you.

7. Eating 'healthy' breakfast outside

Most restaurants and cafes have introduced healthy breakfast options in their menu. These 'healthy' breakfast foods may not be good for you as you may not know what went into making of the particular food and how much calorie you will be taking in.

8. Not eating enough

When we are pressed for time, we generally pick an apple or a banana that's easy to grab and eat. However, we just end up eating an incomplete and small meal. Your breakfast should be filling; otherwise you end up feeling hungry soon after.

So stop making these breakfast mistakes that will definitely not help you lose weight.