Weight Loss: 5 Protein-Rich Dinner Ideas For Weight Loss

Are you on a weight loss diet? By now, we are sure you are bombarded with advises from everyone around you. Eat this, eat that, drop this, and drop that. With so much information around, it can often get difficult for people to tell what is indeed useful for them. One of the advises, that you can almost always bank upon is that of including more proteins to your diet. It has been emphasised time and again that protein plays a crucial role in weight loss. Protein can reduce hunger and boost metabolism. It reduces levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin. Additionally, it also boosts the appetite-reducing hormones GLP-1, peptide YY and cholecystokinin. When you are not feeling hungry, naturally you will eat less, which in longer run will help you shed excess kilos. Proteins are abundantly found in lentils, legumes, meat, eggs, and oats. One misconception is that weight loss foods are always bland and boring. If you believe the same, you cannot be farther from the truth. You can make a bevy of dishes with protein-rich foods, if you are willing to explore and experiment.





Weight Loss: Here are 5 exciting dinner options that are rich in protein and weight-loss friendly.





1. Paneer Bhurji



It is easy to make, delicious and always so delightful. The good news is that it is weight loss-friendly too, provided you use your ingredients mindfully. Try this paneer bhurji is packed with the goodness of protein-dense cottage cheese, tomatoes and kasuri methi. This recipe is sure to impress. Make sure you use good quality oil for the same



2. Stir Fried Tofu With Rice



Tofu is a rich source of protein, calcium and iron. Vegetarians often find themselves in dearth of options when it comes to protein sources. Soy products like tofu are rich in all essential amino acids, which can aid muscle building and weight loss. The dish packs the goodness of ginger, garlic, olive oil, shallots and honey. There, we saw you slurping!



3. Quinoa Lentil Salad



A hearty salad made with goodness of quinoa, asparagus, lentils and pomegranate. This salad is perfect for days you want to go light. Drizzle some tangy mosambi juice and mustard dressing to balance the flavours.





4. Oats Utthapam



South Indian food lovers raise your hand! This protein-packed version of your favourite pan-cake dish is going to blow your mind. Made with the goodness of oats, semolina, asafoetida, and yogurt, this is one delicious treat that ranks high on health charts too.



5. Grilled Herb Chicken Breast With Honey And Asparagus



Grilled chicken marinated in honey, thyme, lemon and served with crisp asparagus and potatoes. Packed with lean protein, the delicious chicken dish is an ideal pick for shedding those stubborn inches.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

