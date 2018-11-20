Weight Loss: 5 Delicious High Protein Dinner Ideas To Try At Home

The idea of weight loss is often misunderstood by many. It is often seen as gruelling journey, wherein you would need to do away with all things flavourful and tasty and fill in your plates with everything bland. While the journey is a bit overwhelming, but it definitely does not demand you to sacrifice all your favourite treats at once. You need to start with making wise choices. Swap unhealthy foods laden in trans-fats with protein-rich foods. Proteins are immensely significant in a weight diet. They help induce a feeling of fullness. If you feel satiated, you would binge less. High protein foods also increase levels of appetite-reducing hormones like GLP-1, PYY and CCK, and reduce levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin, making you crave less, thereby aiding weight loss.

Here Are 5 Delicious Protein-Rich Dinner Ideas You Can Try At Home:

1. Stir Fried Tofu With Rice



Tofu is an excellent source of protein for vegans. It is not only rich in protein; it is also a good source of calcium and iron. Enjoy this sumptuous rice meal stir-fried in ginger, garlic, olive oil, shallots and honey.

2. Paneer Bhurji



It is the easiest to make, and everybody's favourite. This paneer bhurji is packed with the goodness of protein-dense cottage cheese, tomatoes and kasuri methi. You can team them with whole wheat rotis.

3. Asian Sesame Chicken Salad



Chicken is a good source of lean protein. Lean meat has less fat as compared to red meats like lamb, mutton and pork. Super nutritious chicken breast strips tossed with delectable greens, almond, sesame seeds and asparagus makes for one yummy treat!

4. Oats Utthapam



Oats are not only packed with protein but also high quality fibre, both of which promote the feeling of fullness. This delicious oats utthapam recipe can be paired with sambhar and chutneys of your choice.



5. Palak Dal Khichdi



The ultimate comfort food with a leafy twist. This delicious and filling treat will make you rethink how you view 'plain ol' healthy foods'.



Got more ideas to share? Do write us in the comments section below.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

