Weight Loss: 5 Breakfast Foods You Must Avoid For Healthy Weight Loss 

Weight Loss: 5 Breakfast Foods You Must Avoid For Healthy Weight LossÂ Skipping breakfast leads to decreased metabolism through the day, thereby hampering your weight loss goals.

Another misconception you should do away with is the idea of starving for weight loss. Skipping meals would only make ruin your weight loss plans later. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all essential in their own way. Breakfast especially is often called the most important meal of the day. Breakfast, literally means break the fast. Since our body doesn't consume anything after dinner till we wake up the next morning, our body is famished. Skipping your breakfast would mean binging and overeating later due to hunger and totally ruining your weight loss plans. When you get hungry, you grab anything that is available, sugary or fat laden. Skipping breakfast leads to decreased metabolism through the day, thereby hampering your weight loss goals.



An ideal weight loss breakfast should be a combination of proteins, good carbohydrates and good fats. On the other hand, there are many things you must rule out too for effective weight loss.



Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora tells us the worst breakfast foods that you must rule out for weight loss.



1.Packaged Juices



Fruit juices, especially the packaged ones, are laden with hidden sugar, which makes it one of the worst options for breakfast. Full of concentrated sugar and barely any protein, or good quality fibre(since the pulp is removed in most cases), these juices tend to trigger your hunger even before you're ready for lunch, and also add unwanted liquid calories to your day.



2. Bacons and Sausages



Processed meat like fatty bacon and salty and fried sausages, may not be the ideal way to start your day if you are looking to lose weight. The hidden sugars in the sauce used to prepare baked beans may be another factor that should make you think twice before taking a serving of a typical English breakfast.



3. Cookies and Cakes



Cookies and cakes made of refined flour or processed flour are full of bad quality carbohydrates. They contain negligible fiber content and have bare minimal nutrients. The excessive sugar content is another reason why they are a strict no-no.



4. White Breads



Ditch white breads and choose whole grain or multi grain breads instead. White breads are made of refined and are full of simple carbohydrates that are digested quickly and lead to sudden blood sugar spikes that may hamper your metabolism and make you feel hungry soon. Whole grain variety, on the other end, helps to curb cravings because of its rich fiber content and keeps you well-satiated till you break for lunch. Stuffed whole wheat rotis are also a good alternative.



5. Flavoured Yogurt



Good quality, homemade yogurt is loaded with calcium, protein and gut-healthy probiotics, which are not only good for weight loss but for overall health too. But when it is mixed with artificial flavours and sweeteners, it may do more harm than good. The added sugar makes you pile on unnecessary calories. Instead of opting for packaged flavoured yogurt, use plain yogurt and add fresh and seasonal fruits to spruce it up.



Try to avoid these typical breakfast foods and shed pounds naturally.





