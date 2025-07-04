Calorie Deficit Diet To Daily Movement: Nutritionist Shares 5 Ways To Burn Fat

Shedding weight is easier said than done. The process requires consistency, discipline and patience. Even then, the results are painfully slow. Stress, a poor sleep schedule, hormonal imbalance and mood disorders can further dampen the progress, making your weight loss journey seem like an uphill task. If you are struggling with something similar, then nutritionist Loveneet Batra is here to help you out. In her recent Instagram entry, the wellness expert has revealed that “fat loss is not just about exercise”, it's actually by following a “simple home diet.”

5 Ways to burn 95 percent fat

1. Follow a calorie deficit – but make it sustainable

Starving yourself slows your metabolism and leads to rebound weight gain, says Lovneet Batra. She recommends focusing on portion control and nutrient-rich foods, instead of extreme restriction. Eat enough to fuel your body while staying in a small calorie deficit.

2. Eat enough protein

According to Lovneet Batra, protein keeps you full longer, preserves muscle mass, and supports metabolism. It's your best friend in any fat loss journey. Some protein-rich items to add to your meals include eggs, lentils, paneer, tofu and chicken.

3. Add more fibre to your plate

The nutritionist shares that fibre keeps your digestion smooth, controls cravings, and reduces belly fat. For a fibre-packed diet, simply add fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds and whole grains.

4. Prioritise quality sleep

Lack of sleep can increase your hunger hormones (ghrelin). It also reduces satiety (leptin). People who get 7–8 hours of deep sleep have better appetite control, leading to enhanced fat burn and better hormonal balance.

5. Move more, sit less

As per Lovneet Batra, sitting for more than six hours can increase fat storage even if you work out regularly. So, get up, stretch, move every hour and prioritise daily movement.

On a concluding note, the nutritionist advises her followers to stay consistent, as it is the key to achieving perfection. “Fat loss isn't about shortcuts or starvation. It's about daily habits around food, movement, sleep and balance,” she reveals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.