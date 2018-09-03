Weight Loss: 4-Ingredient Drink To Lose Weight And Burn Belly Fat

Have you been trying to lose weight for a while now? Make a note of what we are about to tell you. We are sure you may be following a strict diet and engaging in some rigorous exercises, but there are certain weight loss stimulators that you need to include in you regime to accelerate the process of weight loss. One such easy stimulator is a four ingredient drink that will help you lose weight but may also burn the stubborn belly fat. This drink is prepared using ginger root, dried mint, cucumber and lemon. Here's what it does to your body to shed those kilos. Read on.

Ingredients that will help you lose weight.

1. Ginger root

Ginger is known for its health properties, especially as anti-inflammatory and gastric properties that assist the digestive system. It also has a thermogenic effect that helps activate the metabolism, making it a potent fat burner.

2. Mint leaves

This aromatic herb is contain small amounts of caffeine and catechins, both of which are known for boosting metabolism by increasing the body temperature, which further leads to burning extra calories than your body normally does.

3. Lemon

Lemons are known to help you lose weight; thanks to the presence of vitamin C and antioxidants that promote good digestion. Lemons also have diuretic properties, which help in detoxifying the body, thereby helping burning fat.

4. Cucumber

Cucumber is rich in water content and dietary fibres, which are most effective in cleansing your body of harmful toxins released by the digestive system. Exceptionally low in calories, cucumber is just the perfect food to make a low-calorie drink that helps you lose weight.

How to make the four-ingredient drink to lose weight:

Take a large bowl and add all the ingredients in it. Add lot of water in it and store it overnight in the refrigerator. Once these ingredients are well infused in the water, drink the water through the day. Drink it first thing in the morning before breakfast and sip one glassful through the day and end it with a glassful before dozing off. Don't forget to combine it with exercises and a healthy diet.