'Water Fasting' is the most dangerous diet, experts say

A new diet has taken social media by a storm. This diet bans everything but water, tea and coffee. The water diet involves trying to lose weight by eating no food and only taking in the three beverages. A lot of people are using the hashtag #waterfast to document their progress. This new fad is being condemned by nutritionists to a great extent.Water fasting should be avoided as experts have likened it to conditions like anorexia. Water fasting may lead to serious implications in our body. According to the experts, this particular diet has taken the trend of cleansing too far and could be the most dangerous diet ever.Experts have claimed that during the course of this diet, the body thinks it's an emergency and tries to prevent the fat storage from being used up and ends up feeding on the muscle. Everything should be one in moderation and not in extremities.Specialists have suggested that water fasts should be done only under the supervision of a doctor as it may have serious implications if not done in the right manner.