Watch: Woman Mocks Hard Roti Served In PG By Calling It A Taco; Internet Finds It Relatable

Woman sarcastically says she was served a taco in her PG (Image: Instagram/chaitan.chatz)

What do we miss the most about home when living away? Most of us will say the delicious and comforting homemade food. When we live away from home due to studies or work, one of the biggest challenges is finding healthy and tasty home-cooked food. While opting to live in a hostel or a PG (paying guest accommodation) may seem a convenient choice, the food quality may not always be good. Compromising on food taste and quality is something most of us have suffered while living away from home.

Many videos keep popping up online where people living in hostels and PGs share their dissatisfaction with the daily meals for which they are paying at their accommodation. One such video recently went viral, with a woman seated in front of a plate of food and complaining about the hard, almost inedible roti. In the video, the woman taps the hard and dry roti on the steel plate. Sarcastically, she compares the roti to a hard-shell taco, jokingly saying, "This might look like a roti, but don't mistake it for one. We eat it with salsa dip and some salad stuffed inside. This is a Mexican taco."

Alongside the questionable roti, the plate contains some white rice, roasted brinjal (eggplant) pieces and mashed potato. The video has garnered more than 1.9 million views.

Also Read: Video Of Toddler Gorging On Her Birthday Cake Has More Than 4 Million Views

Watch the full video below:

Viewers found the video relatable and shared their own unpleasant experiences with hostel food. Comments such as "I have the same situation in my PG" and "Who will eat this hard roti, my friend?" reflect the sentiment of many Instagram users.

A viewer joked, "What do you mean? My mess uncle has been serving Mexican tacos in the name of roti for a year now." Another added, "Now the cumin in your jeera rice will start moving."

Also Read: Vlogger Shares Clip Of "Denim-Flavoured" Ice Cream In Japan, Internet Reacts

Have you faced similar challenges in finding good and affordable food when living away from home? Share with us in the comments section.