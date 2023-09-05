When Cooking Went Wrong - Viral Video Shows Clay Pot Accident On Gas Stove

An accident happened to a blogger when she cooked in a clay pot. Photo: Instagram/homely_ccorner

Cooking can be a daunting experience, especially for beginners. Those who are unfamiliar with the art may often make mistakes and mishaps while in the kitchen. Nowadays, the concept of cooking in traditional style is making a comeback. People are using silbatta for grinding chutneys and cooking on chulhas as was done in traditional Indian style. But not all cooking methods are suitable for modern needs, as a recent viral video explained. A food blogger named Farha Afreen (@homely_ccorner) took to Instagram to share her experience cooking on a gas stove with a clay pot. The experiment left her with unexpected results. Take a look:

"Cooking went wrong. Be careful while cooking with claypot," she wrote in the post. In the video, the blogger showed how she added a teaspoon of ghee, cumin seeds and curry leaves into a clay pot on her gas stove. Since the flame was quite high, the clay pot burst into flames and caused quite a mess in the kitchen. The entire setup looked quite dangerous and was not recommended by the blogger for cooks to try.

A flurry of reactions poured into the video of the clay pot accident. The video has raked in over 4.8 million views and 90k likes. "Newbies should ask elders or do some research before using clay pot. There is a procedure done on it before it's used for cooking," suggested one user. "You should have soaked it overnight before using and then dried it before cooking with it on high flame," said another. A few others also pointed out that there were different clay pots intended for cooking.

Thus, it is a must to do research before following trends and reels videos on the internet. In case of any doubt, it is a good idea to consult a home chef or a person with knowledge about cooking techniques. We have collated a list of tips to follow if you are cooking in traditional clay pots. Click here to know more.