Watch: Varun Dhawan's Dilemma After Eating Pizza Is Just So Relatable!

Varun Dhawan loves pizza and here's the proof! (Photo Credit: Instagram/@varundvn)

There's a reason why gorging pizza is referred to as a 'guilty pleasure'. While it gives us the ultimate satisfaction, the thought of weight gain and extra calorie intake leaves us in dismay. Do you too relate to this feeling? It seems Varun Dhawan surely does! Wonder how we got to know that? We say, check out his latest post on Instagram. The Bollywood actor, who is known to maintain a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, recently shared a Reel with a glimpse of his guilty pleasure. No point in guessing, it's the Italian classic - pizza.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal In Goa For Rakul Preet Singh's Wedding, Enjoy Local Food

In the video, we could see Varun Dhawan in different restaurants at different times of the day, enjoying loaded pizzas. From staring at a large portion of pizza to expressing his satisfaction after finishing it off, the video captures it all. Trust us, his expressions are just so relatable. But what grabbed our attention and left us in splits is the comment he attached along with the video. It reads, "Pizza khane ke baad mujhe guilt aur khushi dono hoti hain (I feel both guilty and happy after having a pizza)." To make the Reel quirkier, he added the trending song 'Premika' in the background.

Also Read: What Shraddha Kapoor Does On Goa Trip? Video Will Leave You Laughing

Watch the video below:

In no time Varun Dhawan's Instagram reel grabbed all attention on the internet, garnering 886k views and 62.3k likes till now. People also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on this relatable and indulgent video.

Choreographer Upasana Madan asked, "Abs???", to which Varun instantly replied, "Chale gaye walk pe (went for a walk)."

Choreographer Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle D'Souza wrote, "Looking at you, I want to eat pizza now."

A comment also read, "Shraddha bestie hai toh ye toh hona hi tha (This is inevitable if you have a best friend like Shraddha Kapoor)." Another person wrote, "Craving for pizza now, Varun." A person asked, "Phir bhi tum fit kaise dekhte ho (How do you look so fit after this?)?" A user wrote, "You're a pizz-holic!"

What are your thoughts on Varun Dhawan's pizza bingeing video? Share it with us in the comments below.