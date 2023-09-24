Watch: Shilpa Shetty Enjoyed A Sweet Sunday Binge With Her Kids

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @theshilpashetty

What is a typical Sunday without a delightful cheat meal, right? And when that cheat meal includes the perfect dessert, it is the cherry on top! Shilpa Shetty, who is currently getting massive love from Bollywood fans because of her recently released movie, Sukhee, decided to treat herself and her little ones to a Sunday indulgence. Joined by her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, they embarked on a culinary adventure at Shilpa's own restaurant in Mumbai. How do we know about this epic cheat meal? Well, the actress herself shared their sweet escapade on Instagram, giving us a mouthwatering glimpse into their culinary journey. In the video, we could spot a table that was practically a dessert lover's dream come true. First up, there was a gigantic fortune cookie with a decadent chocolate side and a refreshing scoop of ice cream on the other, surrounded by a colourful array of sliced berries and other fruits.

Also Read: "My Kinda Shots" - Ananya Panday Relished Pani Puri In This Unique Way

Next in line was a plate featuring what seemed to be a chocolate or Nutella pancake. As if that was not enough, there was another masterpiece with a generous scoop of ice cream lavishly smothered in chocolate 'strings'. The dessert extravaganza continued with yet another cake creation, adorned with a heavenly ice cream crown, followed by another cake-like treat swimming in a pool of white chocolate goodness. And to top it all off, there was a little bowl filled with chocolate sauce.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Kickstarted Her Weekend With "The Indian Super Breakfast" - See Pic

In the video, Shilpa could not contain her excitement, exclaiming, "Oh my god! Here I am. And it is open once again. How much I miss Bastian. Sunday binge, guys!" In the reel, she is seen feeding the sweet treats to her kids. She even gave a special shout-out to her movie, playfully dubbing it a "Sukhee wala Sunday binge." Captioning the video, she shared her heartfelt sentiment, writing, "Nothing makes me more #Sukhee than family time."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's video:

Shilpa Shetty's movie Sukhee was released on 22nd September.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Love For Homemade Pinnis Is Too Relatable