Actor Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge Was All About Gujarati Food In Ahmedabad

Shilpa Shetty gave a glimpse of her Sunday snacking session.

After a long time, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty gave us a sneak peek into her Sunday binge session. This time, she indulged in a delectable spread of authentic Gujarati snacks. The star, who is known for her love of food and healthy lifestyle, took to social media to share her special snacking session in Ahmedabad. The Instagram video shows her sitting in front of a table with a rather large spread of popular Gujarati snacks. With a contagious enthusiasm, she tried one item right after another, and we could see how much she enjoyed the meal.

Watch the video here:

The feast kicked off with Shilpa Shetty trying her hand at fafda, a crispy, deep-fried snack made from chickpea flour. As she dipped it into a chutney, her eyes lit up with delight.

Next on the menu was 'dhokla,' a fluffy, savoury, steamed cake made from fermented rice and flour. 'Khandvi,' delicate rolls of gram flour sheets, seasoned with grated coconut and mustard seeds, also made it to her platter. Taking a sweet break, she dug into jalebi and called it the perfect "Sunday binge."

Next up - sandwich dhokla. The unique dish surprised her but she liked it anyway. Layered pieces of dhokla with a green chutney inside, sandwich dhokla is another regional delicacy that is quite popular.

One of the highlights of the feast was the papaya sambharo, a spicy and tangy papaya salad that looks light yet full of flavours. There were more dishes to be explored in the spread, which was accompanied by some green chillies.

Shilpa Shetty seemed to have an excellent cheat day. In her own words, "I feel you should cheat only if it's worth it. And THIS is worth it."

We are sure after watching this video, you must be craving Gujarati snacks. It's your lucky day because we have just the recipes you need. Click here.