Watch: Queen Elizabeth And Prince William's Favourite No-Bake Chocolate Biscuit Cake Recipe

This chocolate biscuit cake was loved by Queen Elizabeth. Photo: YouTube/DarrenMcGrady

A steaming hot cup of tea paired with a slice of cake spells indulgence for us every single time. This combination is truly fit for royalty, we'd say! Recently, former royal chef Darren McGrady let us into a chocolate cake recipe that was enjoyed by the British royal family at afternoon tea time. Known as the 'chocolate biscuit cake', it is a no-bake dessert that can be easily assembled with delicious results. As per a report by Mirror UK, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince William were huge fans of the dessert.

"The crunchy chocolate treat was a staple at the Queen's afternoon teas," former royal chef Darren McGrady told Mirror. He said a chef would have to travel with the cake if the Queen had to leave the palace without tasting the cake. "She would take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up. She wanted to finish the whole of that cake," he said.

Also Read: Royal Family Releases Special Quiche Recipe To Mark King Charles' Coronation

This amazing chocolate cake was enough to satiate afternoon tea time cravings for the royals. Photo: iStock

Reports also suggest that Prince William also loves that cake and even enjoyed it at his wedding in 2011. The cake was made with 1,700 biscuits for the royal wedding, according to a report by Express UK.

Here Is The Recipe For The British Royal Family's Favourite No-Bake Chocolate Cake By Chef Darren McGrady:

Ingredients:

100 grams dark chocolate (for the cake)

100 grams of granulated sugar

100 grams unsalted butter (softened)

200 grams Rich tea biscuits

1/2 teaspoon butter for greasing

Method:

Cream butter and sugar in a bowl till it mixes. Melt the chocolate and add it to the mixture. Grease a cake ring with butter and place it on parchment paper. Break the tea biscuits into small pieces with your hands. Add the chocolate mixture to the biscuits and fold till all of them are properly coated. Transfer the mixture to the cake ring and press properly to fill all the gaps. Refrigerate the cake for about four hours. Top with chocolate ganache (optional) and serve!

The best part is that this cake requires no baking and you can make it any time without an oven. As the recipe suggests, the tedious part is only when you have to break the biscuits into small walnut-sized pieces with your hands. However, the effort and amazing texture will surely be worth it!

Watch the full video of the cake here: