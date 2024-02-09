Watch: Mom's Hilarious Take On Trending 'Orange Peel Theory' Goes Viral

The video went viral on Instagram.

In the world of social media trends, there's a new test making waves - the "orange peel theory." According to this viral idea, if your partner peels oranges for you without being asked, it's a sure sign of their love and care. This small act of thoughtfulness is seen as a litmus test for true affection. The concept gained traction online; hilarious memes and witty posts flooded social media platforms, sparking laughter and conversations across the internet. The trend didn't just stop at memes; it birthed online debates and even caught the attention of dairy brand Amul, who shared a quirky topical on the subject.

Now there's a hilarious video going viral on the internet - of an Indian mother sharing her take on the theory. In the video, comedian Aanchal Agrawal introduced the "orange peel theory" to her mother, expecting a lighthearted response. However, her mother's deadpan reaction took the internet by storm. Peeling oranges casually, her mother retorted in a serious tone, "You'll be impressed if anyone peels oranges for you? Is this why we provided you with a good education?" She then handed Aanchal a peeled orange, "Here, I also peeled an orange, what's the big deal?"

Also Read: Viral Now: Desis Jump On Orange Peel Theory Trend - See Best Memes

The video, with over 7 million views, struck a chord with viewers, who found humour in the mother's nonchalant response. Here are some of the interesting comments left on the Instagram post:

"Exactly! Santre chheelne me kya hai.. lehsun chheelke do." (What's in peeling an orange, try garlic.)

"She has a point! Raise your standards, girl!"

Swiggy Instamart also commented: "Sahi keh rahi hai mummy, santre cheelne wala nahi anaar cheelne wala dhundo." (Mom's right. Find someone who can peel a pomegranate, not orange.)

"Only your mom can fix me now."

"I mean that's the point... peeling orange is so basic... if he can't even do that... he's not the one!!"

"Haath se pineapple chilwao" (Get a pineapple peeled with hands.)

"If "bare minimum' was a theory"

"Orange nhi pomegranate"

"Mom raised the bar"

Also Read: After Orange Peel Theory, "Ketchup Challenge" Relationship Test Goes Viral

And as the viral trend continues to spread, it's clear that love comes in many forms - even in peeling hard-to-peel fruits.