Viral Now: Desis Jump On Orange Peel Theory Trend - See Best Memes

The orange peel theory has sparked a range of hilarious reactions online
Around November 2023, the idea of the "orange peel theory" took parts of the internet by storm. For the uninitiated, this theory is a sort of test to find out if your partner is truly in love with you. In order to pass the test, your partner must be someone who peels oranges for you without asking. This simple and thoughtful act is a sign that they genuinely care for you, as per this viral theory. Videos and posts about the same have grabbed many eyeballs on certain social media platforms.
Also Read: Viral Now: Bodybuilder Or Croissant? "Make It More" ChatGPT Trend Takes Internet By Storm
More recently, Indians have jumped on this trend, giving it a desi twist. People have shared a range of hilarious memes and witty posts on the viral orange peel theory. There has also been renewed interest in the theory from social media users from other countries. Here are some of the best memes currently making the rounds online:
One of the most popular posts, with more than 2.5 million views so far, is captioned, "Dads who have been peeling and cutting fruits for years seeing their daughters settle for bare minimum orange peel guys."
Several others have also linked it to the fact that many of us are used to our parents peeling fruits and ensuring we eat them daily.
There are also memes about how orange peeling can now be considered a sought-after skill.
Orange peeling is now being considered a love language, and the ultimate romantic gesture.
What do you think about this viral trend? Let us know your thoughts on the orange peel theory in the comments below.
Also Read: "Just Cooking Like A Wow": Amul Joins The Viral Trend