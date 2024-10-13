Watch: Man Sets World Record For Most Fried Rice Tossed And Caught In 30 Secs

The post quickly went viral on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records (GWR) has fascinated audiences for years, thanks to its collection of unusual achievements and unexpected feats. Among these, food-related records consistently stand out. One such record was set by Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger), who achieved the most fried rice tossed and caught with a ladle in 30 seconds. According to GWR's official Instagram page, Uncle Roger managed to catch 1240 g of fried rice in half a minute. Incredible, right? The video of this impressive feat was posted on their Instagram, with the caption: "Most fried rice tossed and caught with a ladle in 30 seconds 1240 g by Uncle Roger @mrnigelng." In the video, Roger demonstrated exceptional balance and speed, flawlessly tossing the rice without spilling a single grain from the wok. Take a look:

The post quickly went viral on social media. One person commented, "Welcome to the GWR club, Uncle." Another wrote, "Congratulations, Uncle Roger!" A third person added, "Proud to be Indonesian." A fourth user said, "This man is the GOAT." "Uncle Roger setting a new record," added another. A sixth person commented, "Thank you for saving the world with your skill." "Yeah, my man won the record!" wrote another. And one more user exclaimed, "You had Uncle Roger do a world record!"

Earlier, in the food category, Canadian YouTuber Mike Jack, known for his impressive spice tolerance, set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) by consuming 1.12 kg of fiery hot sauce in just three minutes. The amount of sauce he managed to eat weighs more than two soccer balls, which typically weigh around 450 g each. Read all about it here.

These records show that when it comes to food challenges, there are no limits to what people can accomplish. It's always fascinating to watch these incredible feats unfold.

What do you think of this new Guinness World Record? Share your thoughts in the comments below!