Watch: Amritsar Student Duo Runs Street Food Cart To Support Family Earnings

These young children garnered praise on the internet.

Amritsar is a city known for its scrumptious and diverse culinary offerings. From Amritsari fish to the classic Chur Chur Naan, there is so much that the city has to offer. Whether it's fine dining restaurants or dhabas, you'll find all kinds of eating options in the city. Recently, we caught a glimpse of a street food stall in the city run by two young students. The video was posted on X by user Hatinder Singh and it was originally from an account named Amritsari Walking Tours on Instagram. Take a look:

Let's Start The Day With Story Of Two Brothers From Sri Amritsar Sahib, 16Yrs & 8yr Old Started Food Cart Since 10 Days For Survival.



They After Their School Start Their Cart From 4pm To 11pm



If In Or Around Sri Amritsar Sahib, Do Visit And Support Them

Address In The Video

🙏 pic.twitter.com/kAgW6cW4tn — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) September 12, 2023

'Guru Kripa Food Stall' is the name of the cart run by the two young students in Amritsar. The elder boy is aged sixteen and is named Ishanjeet Singh, while the younger one, Shanjeet, is aged eight. The two young boys opened their stall just 10-15 days back to support their family with their earnings. They serve dishes like pizza kulcha, kadhi chawal and momos. They explained in the video that they attend school in the morning and then set up their stall around 4 p.m. and keep it running till around 10-11 p.m.

The blogger urged Amritsar residents to come forward and support these young student entrepreneurs. Since the video was shared on X, it has received over 14.1k views and hundreds of comments and likes. "God bless them," said a user for the Amritsari children while another wrote, "Cute kids. They are raised well." A couple of others also asked if they could donate online to support these children in their venture.