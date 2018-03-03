Vitamin D May Reduce Mortality Risk In Cardiovascular Patients: Study According to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, adequate intake of vitamin D can reduce the risk of early death substantially in people with cardiovascular disease.

The team followed as many as 4,000 patients with cardiovascular diseases from year 2000, for a period of 12 years. The average age of the participants was 62 years old at the start of the research.The findings revealed that it is favourable to have blood values around 42 to 100 nanomoles per litre (nmol/l). If you have higher or lower values, you are at greater risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.



According to researchers, it is therefore a challenge to give general a recommendation of how much vitamin D supplementation one should take. The optimal amount of vitamin D-supplement varies from person to person. You habitat, country and your diet all have key role to play.





Apart from supplements , there are quite a few natural sources that can help boost your Vitamin D levels too. Here are 5 foods which are packed with vitamin D.



1. Mushrooms: Some studies suggest that including mushrooms in your diet four times a week may shoot up your Vitamin D levels. Mushrooms can naturally produce Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.

2. Soy milk: Soy milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow's milk it boasts of high Vitamin D, Vitamin C and iron.

3. Fatty fish: All kinds of fish are high on Vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more Vitamin D than less oily fish. Try salmon, mackerel, eel or tuna.

4. Eggs: Since the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites.



Load up on these foods and make most of the sunshine vitamin.







