Vitamin D Could Help Ensure Early Recovery from Burn Injuries: 5 High Vitamin D Foods You Must Have

Here's another reason to soak up on the sunshine vitamin. Vitamin D for the longest time has been associated in strengthening bones in addition to ensuring smooth functioning of various body functions . According to a latest study, intake of Vitamin D may speed up the healing process for people suffering from burns. The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation may be a simple and cost-effective treatment to enhance burn healing.According to the study, Vitamin D has antibacterial actions, which can help combat infection and thereby aid in wound healing of burn patients. While there is immense growth and improvement in burn care in the recent past, the post-burn recovery however hasn't been as easy for most of the patients. Delayed wounf healing and infections further complicate the burn injuryFor the study, Professor Janet Lord and Dr Khaled Al-Tarrah, at the Institute of Inflammation & Aging in Birmingham, examined the recovery progress, over one year, in patients with severe burns and linked the data with their vitamin D levels. The findings revealed that patients with higher levels of vitamin D had a better prognosis, with improved wound healing, and fewer complications. The data also showed that burns patients tend to have lower levels of vitamin D.Vitamin D supplementation following burn injury may have potent health benefits for the patient, like better antimicrobial activity to prevent infection, and improved wound healing.Researchers also believe that it may prove to be a safe and cost-effective way to improve outcomes for burns patients. The team is now working to find out why there is a rapid loss of vitamin D in patients immediately following burn injury.The study was presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Harrogate.While Vitamin D supplements is one option, to increase your intake of Vitamin D the best source to have adequate vitamin D (apart from being out in the sun) is through your diet. Vitamin D or the 'sunshine vitamin' is an essential nutrient that keeps the bones and teeth healthy. It also plays a major role in regulation and absorption of calcium in the body.Include them in your diet four times a week and watch your Vitamin D levels shoot up. They can be cooked, baked or pan fried and turned into a tasty and healthy delight. In order to reap more benefits you can sun dry them before consumption.Cheese can single-handedly provide more satisfaction than any other food and we're thrilled to give you another reason to enjoy it. Cheese is one of the top 5 foods high on Vitamin D. Ricotta cheese provides the maximum amount of Vitamin D amongst others.All kinds of fish are high on Vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more Vitamin D than less oily fish. An example of oily fish would be a juicy thick fillet of salmon. Other common options are trout, mackerel, tuna or eelSince the vitamin D in an egg comes from its yolk, it's important to use the whole egg--not just the whites. So bid farewell to the egg white craze and indulge in the most nutritious part of the egg.Soy milk is a plant-based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. While it contains the same amount of protein as regular cow's milk it boasts of high Vitamin D, Vitamin C and iron.