Vitamin B3 May Help Treat Kidney Injury: 5 Vitamin B3(Niacin) Rich Foods

There is a reason why nutritionists across the world are often emphasizing on the need to load up on essential vitamins. Apart from keeping us fortified and strengthening our immunity, some of these vitamins also have a healing effect on internal injuries. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed oral intake of vitamin B3 could potentially help prevent acute kidney injury that affects 30-40 per cent of all hospitalised adults in the low-income countries.

Acute kidney injury can turn out to be fatal for a few. Doctors and scientists are working to find specific treatment for the condition. The condition is marked by excess build-up of waste products in the blood and an imbalance of fluids throughout the body.



The findings published in the journal Nature Medicine showed that levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) -- the end result of vitamin B3 after it is ingested -- declines in cases of acute kidney injury.

"We were able to detect a drop in NAD+ in the urine of high-risk patients who were either in an intensive care unit or undergoing a major surgery and found that oral vitamin B3 could safely elevate NAD+ in high-risk patients," said principal investigator Samir M. Parikh, nephrologist and associate professor at Harvard University.

"These findings are very early, but the results suggest that we could one day have a non-invasive test for NAD+ status and perhaps even treat acute kidney injury by boosting NAD+ levels," he added.

For the study the team examined the metabolic changes associated with acute kidney injury in a mouse model. A urine screen revealed high levels of quinolinate. They then created a mouse model with reduced QRPT -- an enzyme responsible for converting quinolinate to NAD+ -- but no kidney injury. The genetically altered rodents imitated the pattern of acute kidney injury; decreased NAD+, increased urinary quinolinate and increased susceptibility to kidney injury. The experiments were the first to establish QRPT as a mediator of renal stress resistance.



In subsequent human studies, the team went on to find high urinary quinolinate in patients undergoing major surgery at risk for acute kidney injury and confirmed a metabolite pattern in a separate study of 329 intensive care unit patients also at risk for acute kidney injury.

The team then gave large doses of oral vitamin B3 to 41 cardiac surgery patients enrolled in a Phase 1 pilot study.Vitamin B3 levels may be safe and potentially beneficial to patients, claimed the scientists.

Vitamin B3 is also popularly known as Niacin. It is a very important nutrient as every part of the body needs it to function properly. Vitamin B3 or Niacin is primarily used to lower high cholesterol levels in the body.

Here are some natural sources of vitamin B3 you can include in your diet, They come packed with multiple other health benefits too.



1. Tuna : Tuna is a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, magnesium, iron, vitamin A, B6 and B12, and as such is beneficial for health

2. Mushrooms: Mushrooms are low in calories, full of Vitamin D and packed with healthy antioxidants. You can have them in stews, broths and salads.

3. Avocadoes: Avocadoes are a source of omega-3 fatty acids. Avocados may do wonders in keeping your blood pressure levels in check too. Avocados are a good source of folate. Pregnant women can include avocados in their diet

4. Green peas: The naturally sweet legume is rich in essential vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin K, C and folate. It is also rich in manganese and fibre.

5. Peanuts : Peanuts like legumes have loads of protein content, healthy fat and are low in carbohydrates. They are also a rich source of minerals including copper, manganese, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and selenium, all of which are essential to maintain a healthy body.

