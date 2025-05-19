Welsh Husband Makes Idli, Chutney And Chai For Indian Wife, Internet Calls Him "Green Flag"

Videos showing foreigners making Indian food well often go viral on social media. And when they prepare these dishes for their significant other, such posts tend to get extra love online. Some time ago, a reel featuring a Welsh man cooking for his Indian wife went viral on Instagram. His culinary efforts won many hearts on the social media platform. The video on the page @indian_girl_and_welsh_man shows the husband preparing idlis with a tomato-based chutney. He also brews masala chai for his spouse.

The man starts by adding coconut oil to a pan over heat, followed by what seem to be curry leaves. Next, he adds chopped onion, green chillies and tomatoes. He cooks the ingredients together before moving on to idli prep. He greases each of the moulds carefully before spooning the idli batter into them. Once filled, he places the moulded plate into an idli maker and turns up the heat to allow the dish to cook. In the meantime, he transfers the cooked tomato mixture from earlier to a grinder. We see that he has added what looks to be peanuts to it in order to enhance the overall taste, texture and flavour. He grinds the ingredients to make a chutney.

Next, he starts making the masala chai. He adds two tea bags to a vessel with hot water. He pounds ginger pieces using a mortar and pestle. He adds milk to the tea vessel and then goes to check on the idlis and remove them from the steamer. He prepares a tadka (tempering) of mustard seeds, coriander leaves, garlic and turmeric powder. The video doesn't show us what he uses this tadka for, but we assume he put it on top of the chutney. The reel also depicts him adding sambar to a plate with the idlis and chutney. In the end, he goes up to his wife (who is relaxing on a sofa in the other room) and hands her the cup of steaming hot chai. She thanks him and also takes the plate with the idlis. She tries the food and seems pleased by its taste.

Although the reel was first posted some months ago, it has continued to make the rounds online. Here's how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:

"So cute."

"Give this man an Aadhar card."

"Lovely couple. My husband also does that. Both of you are truly blessed."

"Bless you, mate:) Amazing. Well done."

"Bro is a real green flag."

"Lovely. You've learnt and done it so well! Keep it up, good man."

"Impressive for someone from another culture to do this, real love not reel love."

"He must really love her to learn to cook her type of food."

"So nice and happy to see the way you have cooked."

"10/10 for dedication and love."

