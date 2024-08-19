Viral Now: This Vlogger Has Different 'Ice Cubes' For Everything From Soups To Tea

A video featuring a unique range of ice cubes has gone viral (Photo: Instagram/ nalae.co)

Ice is a versatile kitchen item. From keeping ingredients fresh to chilling drinks instantly, it has a wide variety of uses. Recently, a viral video featured a content creator showing off her collection of several unique types of ice cubes. In the Instagram reel shared by @nalae.co, the vlogger flaunts the different kinds of ice that are neatly sorted in her freezer. The video begins with the text, "When people ask me why I have 15+ different types of ice cubes." She then goes through the various drinks she typically consumes in a day, each presented in beautiful glassware. In this way, she also summarises her liquid intake for the day.

The first ice cube she showcases is used for her "morning ginger tea," which she claims improves gut health and provides antioxidants. For her water bottle, she uses long, narrow ice cubes, while block-shaped cubes are reserved for smoothies. When it comes to her iced coffee, matcha latte and black sesame latte, she has three different types of ice cubes specifically for each drink. She also prepares a mocktail with small round ice cubes and stores fruit-infused cubes for her cocktails. For sparkling water, she opts for slightly bigger round cubes. Fun flower and animal-shaped cubes are reserved for cocktails. Additionally, the content creator keeps soup cubes in her freezer, which she uses to make healthy soup in a jiffy. Lastly, she even has popsicle cubes for her pet dog.

The caption of her post read, "I really think that using different shapes and types of ice really elevates any drinking experience. They're great for cocktails, coffee, water bottles, you name it. I also think that they don't always have to be pretty and aesthetic, but there are so many useful ice styles to make, that are practical and help save time! It's been a couple of years since I started doing this and I still love it!!"

People shared their thoughts in the comment section. One user said, "This one actually makes sense. This is just meal prep...but aesthetically?"

Another said, "At first I was thinking 'ok so extra and unnecessary' but after a couple of seconds, honestly... I can't even be mad lol. Who likes watered-down drinks? If I had the space and time I'd do this too. Love that for you."

A person compared the ice cube storage process to meal prep by writing, "It's like meal prep but for drinks (and soup/smoothies ofc)."

While some criticised the content creator for overconsumption, several others came in her defence. One user wrote, "I don't get why people complain about overconsumption. These ice cubes consist mainly of water or leftover food, last very long, are cheap and the cube trays are reusable forever."

Many praised the vlogger for the creative idea. There were comments like - "Wait that smoothie one is lowkey genius how do I do that."

A user asked, "I don't understand how this is overconsumption if she uses every one of them?"

Several others shared their appreciation with red heart and heart-eye emojis.

