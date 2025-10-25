Viral Video: This 21-Layer Patty Kulcha From Amritsar Will Leave You Drooling

Kulcha is one of North India's most beloved breads, loved for its soft, fluffy layers and irresistible aroma. Traditionally served with spicy chole, it has become a comfort food that evokes memories of roadside eateries and bustling markets. But have you ever seen a kulcha taken to the next level? A street-side eatery in Amritsar is making waves online with its unique, multi-layered patty kulcha. In a now-viral Instagram video, viewers are treated to a visual feast as the vendor prepares each kulcha with ghee, vegetables, aloo and spices,creating a crispy, 21-layer masterpiece. With each kulcha cooked to perfection in a tandoor and served hot with chole, it's a must-visit for all food lovers and kulcha enthusiasts.

The clip opens with a vendor pouring ghee over spread-out kulcha dough. He then sprinkles dry flour on top and adds kasuri methi, peas, corn, grated carrot, beetroot, green chillies, fried onions, regular onions and spices. Carefully, he spreads the mixture evenly over the dough before cutting it into square shapes. He layers the dough in such a way that each kulcha ends up with 21 layers, adding boiled aloo in between as he goes. After flattening it out, he cooks it in a tandoor until it's perfectly crispy. Once done, he tops it with more ghee and serves it hot with chole.

The video reveals that this vendor can be found at Ram Patty Kulcha in Amritsar, with each kulcha costing Rs 90. This is not the first time that a video of unique kulchas has gone viral. Earlier in March, A video shared by an Instagram food page gave a glimpse of Guwahati's cheese kulcha bhaji. The viral clip shows a street vendor toasting kulcha on a tawa with butter. He then sprinkles masala, dried fenugreek leaves, and onions on the bread before topping it with cheese, boiled corn, and fresh coriander. Read more about it here.

In another video, a food vlogger showcased an innovative take on kulcha: the "Chicken nihari in a doughy, buttery tandoori kulcha," and it looked absolutely delicious! The vlogger explained that the kulcha is stuffed with tandoori chicken, marinated in nihari masala and herbs like pippali and coriander, then slow-cooked to Awadhi-inspired perfection. Click here to read more.

What are your thoughts on this unique patty kulcha from Amritsar? Would you like to try it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!