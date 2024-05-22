Viral Now: Surat's 'Pappu Chaiwala' Gets Over 42 Million Views, Internet Compares Him To Dolly Chaiwala

People are joking that a Surat vendor may follow Dolly Chaiwala's path (Photo: Instagram/ foodie_.life)

Some time back, a local tea vendor in Nagpur popularly known as "Dolly Chaiwala" became a viral sensation. During his visit to India in February 2024, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates visited his stall to have chai. He posted a video on social media, and it took the internet by storm (read full story here). After that meeting, Dolly Chaiwala's fame has grown in many ways. More recently, another chaiwala has gone viral and people are jokingly predicting that he might become "Dolly version 2.0".

An Instagram reel by @foodie_.life features "Surat's famous action chaiwala". In the video, we see a roadside tea vendor tossing milk packets high in the air before emptying them in a vessel with water. He adds chopped greens, tea leaves, sugar and other ingredients to make the beverage. He pours the mixture into another vessel covered with a cloth in order to strain it. He allows the chai to come to a boil and then it is ready. Watch the complete viral video below.

The reel has clocked over 42 million views so far. In the comments, many users joked about how he might be related to Dolly Chaiwala from Nagpur. Suggestions include that this vendor is like Dolly's father, father-in-law, teacher and many more! Others hilariously commented that many influential global personalities might soon want to meet the Surat chaiwala. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"I think he is also waiting to meet Bill Gates."

"Next meeting with Elon Musk."

"Ab ye jaa ke Mark Zuckerberg ko milega." ["Now he will go and meet Mark Zuckerberg."]

"Action ke naam pe catch-catch khel raha hai." ["He is playing catch-catch in the name of action."]

"Another millionaire is getting ready."

"Competition is increasing in this field."

"Bhai Bina saman udaye chai nhi banti kya?" ["Does the tea not get ready without tossing the ingredients?"]

