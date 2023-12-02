Viral Video: Surat Vendor Impresses Internet With His Chai-Making Skills

The viral video has amassed over 6 million views. (Image Credit: Instagram/@hmm_nikhil)

A lot can happen over a cup of tea. It's a drink we can enjoy at any time of the day. With the onset of winter, our craving for this beverage increases even more. Wondering why we're discussing this super-favourite drink today? Well, we recently stumbled upon a video on Instagram of a vendor in Surat making chai. However, it's not just the chai itself that caught our attention; it's the way he makes it. He transforms the chai-making process into a scene straight out of a South Indian blockbuster. Like a true South Indian action hero, he prepares chai with flair and enthusiasm, creating an experience that's not just about tea but a performance, leaving everyone around in awe. The caption reads, "What if South Indian movie heroes sold chai?"

The video begins with the vendor filling a large container with water, captivating onlookers as he theatrically pours packets of milk from a considerable height. Placing the brimming tumbler of milk on the stove, he energetically bangs the container with his ladle. Skillfully flipping the ladle, he adds sliced lemongrass to the mix with an extra touch of dramatic flair, followed by the tea leaves. The tea gradually adopts a beautiful shade of brown, akin to the colour of milk tea, as the vendor continues to stir the mix. Continuing, he throws some jaggery into the mix and proceeds to bring the chai to a boil. Demonstrating impressive ladle tricks while stirring, he strains the chai with a smooth move, serving it up in good old paper cups. You can watch the full video here:

The video has gone viral, amassing over 6 million views in just a week since posting. Viewers were thoroughly entertained by the tea vendor's spectacle. One user commented under the video, "Chai banane ka tarika bada hi casual hai (The process of making tea is very casual)," referencing a viral meme trend. Others expressed genuine concern about the utensil. One user wrote, "Patila be like : mujhe kyun toda (Tumbler be like: Why did you break me?)" while another playfully remarked that the container was "counting its last breath" due to the energetic banging by the vendor. Someone added humorously, "This is a dangerous stunt; he should be a Tom Cruise tea seller!"

What are your thoughts on this video? Feel free to share them in the comments section below.