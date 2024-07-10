Viral Video Shows Rat Swimming In Chutney Allegedly In Telangana College's Hostel Canteen

Watch: Rat allegedly found inside a utensil full of chutney in hostel canteen. (Photo: X/330Kanth41161)

A viral video is making the rounds on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), recorded by the students of the JNTUH University College of Engineering Sultanpur, Telangana. In the shocking video, a rat can be seen scurrying in a big container full of chutney of what is being claimed is from the hostel's mess. The video posted on X by @Lakshmi Kanth has amassed around 75K views. "Rat in the "Chutney" in the JNTUH SULTANPUR. What hygiene maintenance by the staff members is in a mess," read the caption of the video.

"If I see that with my naked eyes, it will take one month to come out of that trauma," one wrote.

Another said, "This situation is not new at JNTU Sultanpur. Between 2016 to 2020 almost every day we had to argue with the mess management for providing us with this quality of food. Sad to see it continues even today."

A third X user added, "Unbelievable and completely unacceptable. First, we had insects in our food, and now we've found a rat, even after an inspection was conducted. This poses a serious health risk and cannot be ignored. Immediate and thorough action is needed to address these repeated safety violations."

According to Telangana Today, Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha has ordered a probe into the incident.

