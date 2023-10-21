Watch The Reaction Of Food Vlogger After Trying Momo Cha

The viral video shows how the vlogger made momo tea.

A cup of chai is a staple for many Indians. The preparation process is simple. Boil water, add spices like cardamom, clove and fennel, along with sugar and tea leaves. Finally, add milk and serve after boiling. While there are various options like herbal green tea, green tea and chamomile tea, food enthusiasts worldwide have also come up with some bizarre combinations. We are sure you must have heard about fruit chai, egg and apple tea and even Hajmola tea. Now, a new unusual recipe has surfaced - Momos Chai. A Mumbai-based food vlogger recently tried this unique tea and gave it a thumbs-down response. After watching his Instagram video, tea lovers expressed their disgust in the comment section.

In the video, the food vlogger can be seen adding momos to a pan filled with tea. He doesn't stop there; after adding the dumplings, he also introduces mayonnaise and Schezwan chutney into the chai. Without straining the mixture, he pours this momo chai into a cup. Upon taking a bite of the chai-infused momo, he quickly spits it out.

Take a look at the video below:

The comment section of this post was flooded with comments from chai lovers.

A user wrote, "Serious attack on chai lovers."

Another one wrote, "Please chai ko akela chhod do [Please leave the tea alone]"

"Tumhe narak mein jaga naa mile [You will not get a place even in hell]," commented a person.

Someone said, "Mai mar jaongi yeh chai pene k baad [I will die after drinking this tea]"

"Bhai momos kharab kyu kr diye? [Why did you spoil momos?]," read a comment.

A person penned, "Chai k sath chedkhani nhi [Don't mess up with tea]"

What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments.