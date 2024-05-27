Watch: Artist Crafts Intricate Flowers Using Potato Mash, Viral Video Wows Internet

A viral video showcases a beautiful floral design toast (Photo Credit: Instagram/ jcc1923)

Videos of food art often leave us mesmerised by the level of creativity, patience and attention to detail that they reflect. From stunning cakes to unique latte art designs, different examples of culinary artistry have gone viral in the past. Recently, a reel showcasing an awe-inspiring floral design on bread has taken the internet by storm. In the video shared by @artistsuniversum, we see a Chinese artist (@jcc1923) craft flower petals and leaves in various shades using mashed potatoes. Her 'canvas' is actually a simple slice of white bread. The caption revealed that she is using mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes mixed with edible colours for her designs. She pushes a portion of the mash through a strainer to create the centre for one flower. At the end, she takes a bite of the 'floral toast' and sets it on a plate.

The caption reads, "This artist transforms potatoes and sweet potatoes into intricate flower designs on slices of bread. She meticulously carves the vegetables into delicate shapes, adds edible colours, and arranges them to create stunning, transient artworks. Her creations blend culinary artistry with visual beauty, celebrating the ephemeral nature of both food and art. Hana's work invites appreciation through sight and taste, turning everyday ingredients into extraordinary visual feasts."

The reel has clocked almost 16 million views so far. In the comments, many people were left fascinated with the artist's creation. A few joked about the time it would take to recreate such an intricate design. Check out some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"Watching this is mesmerising and beautiful - she has a certain, serene quality. More please!"

"Potatoes didn't know they had this superpower."

"I wouldn't want to eat those gorgeous flowers. I'd stare at them all day long."

"I can never eat toast like this. I would rather get it framed."

"I can hear my Mum now, 'Don't play with ya food'."

"It's beautiful. You're incredibly talented and creative."

"It's beautiful, but don't do this if you are hungry."

"Let's focus on the creativity she has been blessed with."

