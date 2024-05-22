Japan Sells 'Electric Salt Spoon' To Promote Umami Flavours, Healthy Eating Habits

These spoons are durable and easy to use (Photo Credit: www.kirinholdings.com)

Over the years, we have seen more and more people becoming health and fitness-conscious to cope with the increased stress and exhaustion in their daily lives. In the process, they have resorted to various advanced technologies, paving the path for a healthier lifestyle. One such recent instance is a unique spoon made in Japan that claims to promote better eating habits. According to a report in Reuters, Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings has begun selling an electrified spoon, which researchers suggest "can promote healthier eating by enhancing salty tastes without extra sodium".

According to the report, the technology for this 'electric salt spoon' won the 2023 Ig Nobel Prize - a platform that honours unusual and out-of-the-box research. Kirin Holdings' official website further reads that this product was launched earlier this week, on May 20, 2024, and is priced at 19,800 yen (approx. Rs 10,536). In fact, they have manufactured 200 units for this month's sale and will have a limited run at Japanese retail stores in June. "We will announce it on the official Electric Salt online store in due course," the website reads.

Key Features Of 'Electric Salt Spoon':

Explaining the technology behind the spoon, the report on Kirin Holdings' official website reads, "A weak electric current is passed from the tip of the spoon to the food to enhance the taste of the meal, including salty and umami taste." It weighs 60 grams and runs on a rechargeable lithium battery.

They also claim to have improved the technology to make the spoon easy to use, durable, and perfect tableware for your daily dining setup.

Photo Credit: www.kirinholdings.com

How To Use 'Electric Salt Spoon':

All you need to do is, turn on the power switch, select the desired intensity, and use it as your regular spoon. The company further suggests that the spoon can be used to have soups, curries, rice, noodles, and different other types of meals.

