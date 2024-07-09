Viral Video: Chef Kirti Bhoutika Adds Lauki To Brownies, Internet Reacts

A recipe showing lauki being added to choco brownies is viral (Photo: Instagram/ kirtibhoutika)

Chocolate brownie recipes can be customised to include and/or swap different types of ingredients. Recently, a recipe showing how to use lauki (bottle gourd) make moist brownies is taking Instagram by storm. The humble lauki is familiar to many Indians as a healthy veggie used to make several types of savoury dishes. However, its use as a dessert ingredient is something of a novelty. The viral recipe was shared by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika on her page. In the video, we see the chef peel and grate lauki. She squeezes the grated lauki to get rid of the excess water.

Next, she is seen mixing sugar, brown sugar, yoghurt, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. The ingredients are whisked together along with the grated lauki. The dry ingredients are sifted and combined with this mixture. She adds extra chocolate pieces, folds them into the brownie batter and then allows it to bake. Once done, she cuts and shows us how moist and delicious the brownies look on the inside.

In the caption, the chef wrote, "Inspired by the use of zucchini in chocolate cakes, I decided to give our local lauki a try, and the results were astonishing. Just like zucchini, lauki adds incredible moisture to the brownies without any detectable taste or texture. You won't believe these brownies are made with lauki - they're just so incredibly rich and fudgy. These lauki brownies are a delightful twist on a classic, and I promise, they're totally worth the hype and a must-try." To learn the exact ingredients and full method, check out the viral post below:

The video has received over 1 million views so far. In the comments, many people seemed curious to try this version of chocolate brownies. Several were surprised to know that lauki could be used in this way. Here's how some Instagram users reacted to this viral recipe:

"Yeah, even I used to think if people are adding zucchini then why can't we add lauki? It's a similar profile veggie."

"Wow that's amazing ... couldn't even imagine it in the wildest of my dreams!"

"Really good ingredient to add in. Kids run away from lauki ki sabzi now they will ask more definitely going to try thanks."

"This is amazing... a new way to use lauki.. definitely gonna give it a try."

"Us Gujaratis add lauki to dhokla all the time, for the same purpose."

"Pradhan ji needs to see this..."

"The way lauki gets hate, but veggies like zucchini don't when they're SO similar, is just amazing."

"Please do with Gobi next."

"Omg. This is worth trying."

Did you know that people also add beetroot to brownies? It is said that they can enhance the sweetness and texture of this beloved treat. Click here to know more.

