X User Slams Tim Hortons For 'White Washing Diwali,' Internet Divided

With Diwali almost here, many brands and restaurants are offering Diwali specials. From a few festive sweets to full-scale Diwali meal menus, establishments are trying to offer something different during the festival. Tim Horton's, the popular Canada-based coffee chain, is also offering a range of Diwali treats. However, the brand has faced backlash online for the same. A person recently took to X to criticise Tim Horton's festive specials, accusing them of "whitewashing Diwali".
In the X post by user @lilcosmicowgirl, a photo of part of the menu is visible, featuring some of the Diwali offerings. We see the prices and photos of three products: Jalebi Cheesecake Donut, Caramel Pistachio Donut and Choco Chikki Donut. Take a look at the post here:
The X post has already received more than 34K views and sparked a range of reactions online. Some people have found these fusion Diwali treats unappetising. Others seem to be curious to try them. Some also feel that such combinations are nothing new to Indians. Check out some of the reactions below:
"Feels wrong to read Jalebi & cheesecake in the same breath," wrote one user
But a second wrote, "Jalebi cheesecake donut sounds GOOD."
"All of these sounds like diabetes," declared a third person.
A user stated, "Caramel pistachio sounds like a banger though."
One person was of the opinion that "It is fine when we do it... Why not them? When we eat Kulhad Pizza or Gulaab Jamun on Ice cream, they don't think we are Brown washing their dishes."
"Well, some street food vendor someplace in India will take revenge soon," replied another.
What did you think of the viral post? Let us know in the comments below.