X User Slams Tim Hortons For 'White Washing Diwali,' Internet Divided

The X post has received more than 34K views and a range of reactions.(Photo Credit: X/ lilcosmicowgirl)

With Diwali almost here, many brands and restaurants are offering Diwali specials. From a few festive sweets to full-scale Diwali meal menus, establishments are trying to offer something different during the festival. Tim Horton's, the popular Canada-based coffee chain, is also offering a range of Diwali treats. However, the brand has faced backlash online for the same. A person recently took to X to criticise Tim Horton's festive specials, accusing them of "whitewashing Diwali".

Also Read: Viral Video Showing Kid Having Steak Rather Than Cake For Birthday Stirs Up Online Debate

In the X post by user @lilcosmicowgirl, a photo of part of the menu is visible, featuring some of the Diwali offerings. We see the prices and photos of three products: Jalebi Cheesecake Donut, Caramel Pistachio Donut and Choco Chikki Donut. Take a look at the post here:

thank u Tim Hortons for white washing diwali pic.twitter.com/hWkpgMc14J — ice ice baby (@lilcosmicowgirl) November 8, 2023

Also Read: Watch: British Coach Shows How Not To Eat Peas, Internet Responds

The X post has already received more than 34K views and sparked a range of reactions online. Some people have found these fusion Diwali treats unappetising. Others seem to be curious to try them. Some also feel that such combinations are nothing new to Indians. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Feels wrong to read Jalebi & cheesecake in the same breath," wrote one user

feels wrong to read jalebi & cheesecake in the same breath — Sal (@SaloniSings) November 8, 2023

But a second wrote, "Jalebi cheesecake donut sounds GOOD."

Jalebi cheesecake donut sounds GOOD — sannnn (@sanya61364351) November 8, 2023

"All of these sounds like diabetes," declared a third person.

all of these sound like diabetes — Vishesh (@Jawachip_coffee) November 8, 2023

A user stated, "Caramel pistachio sounds like a banger though."

caramel pistachio sounds like a banger tho — little guy (@ancestraI) November 8, 2023

One person was of the opinion that "It is fine when we do it... Why not them? When we eat Kulhad Pizza or Gulaab Jamun on Ice cream, they don't think we are Brown washing their dishes."

It is fine when we do it... Why not them?

When we eat Kulhad Pizza or Gulaab Jamun on Ice cream, they don't think we are Brown washing their dishes — Jamun ka Ped (@KritikShah1) November 8, 2023

"Well, some street food vendor someplace in India will take revenge soon," replied another.

Well , some street food vendor at someplace in india will take revenge soon — Bunty (@BuntyBru) November 8, 2023

What did you think of the viral post? Let us know in the comments below.