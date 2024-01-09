Viral Now: Indian Pastry Chef Makes Stunning Sitaphal Dessert, Wows Internet

An Indian Pastry Chef recently took the internet by storm (Photo Credit: Instagram/ cheftejasvichandela)

Custard apple (sitaphal) is in season and it is being relished in many ways. From cooling milkshakes to indulgent ice creams, this fruit can be used to make a wide variety of treats. Our social media feeds are filled with classic as well as innovative recipes featuring this seasonal ingredient. Recently, we came across one video that particularly stood out. It showed a delightful dessert that was not only flavoured with sitaphal but also shaped like one. The sweet delicacy was created by none other than celebrated Indian pastry chef Tejasvi Chandela.

The Instagram reel has received a lot of interest online. In the video, we see Chef Tejasvi make the captivating dessert from scratch. She creates a base using custard apple pulp and then pipes the batter into moulds. She is seen pressing small balushahis into each mould. Later, she is seen carefully decorating the round shapes with a piping bag, so that it resembles the outer surface of a custard apple. Next, she spray paints them with green colour and adds final touches with a brush to complete the look.

In the caption, she hints that her efforts have been inspired by French chef Cedric Grolet, who is famous for his desserts that resemble the fruits they're made from. She states, "Should Cedric Grolet lay hands on sitaphal, I'm convinced he'd whip up a spectacular creation. Inspired by that, behold my sitaphal & balushahi petit gateau--a divine fusion of the fragrant and textured sitaphal with the crispy charm of balushahi, all orchestrated by the aromatic notes of cardamom and saffron. It's a match made in the culinary heavens!"

The Instagram reel has received more than 180K views and thousands of likes so far. The comment section is filled with appreciative remarks. Many people have marvelled at this sitaphal sensation and the craftsmanship behind it. Read some of the reactions below:

"That looks spectacular!!"

"Food or piece of art, who knows?"

"The description itself is fab. Layers & layers of textures & flavour."

"Chef you're really taking it a step ahead for Indian chefs."

"The wizard creating another magical dessert."

"Chef, your desserts are a work of art. Hats off to the thought & hard work you put into each new creation."

"Such a beautiful wonderful tribute to @cedricgrolet. I loved what you did here with sitaphal. Three cheers. Take a bow."

Internationally, another chef who has often taken the internet by storm is Amaury Guichon. His life-like chocolate creations have wowed people several times over the past few years. Check out one of his latest viral videos here.

