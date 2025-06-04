Advertisement
Nothing CEO Carl Pei Says This City Has Better Indian Food Than India, Foodies React

Carl Pei's recent X post has sparked a debate about Indian food options available outside the country. His "hot take" has gone viral.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Nothing CEO Carl Pei Says This City Has Better Indian Food Than India, Foodies React
Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, posted about Indian food in London recently

Swedish-Chinese entrepreneur Carl Pei recently shared a "hot take" on Indian food, and it has taken X (formerly Twitter) by storm. The co-founder of OnePlus and CEO of Nothing recently declared that "Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India." Along with this caption, he attached a photo of some kind of creamy gravy, which may be butter chicken. In a comment under the post, he revealed that it was taken at Jamavar (an award-winning restaurant in Mayfair, which currently has a single Michelin star). Carl Pei's now-viral post has got many foodies talking about the merits and demerits of Indian food abroad.

Also Read: 8 Indian Restaurants In UK Retain Their Michelin Stars For 2025

Many X users actually agreed with his controversial take that London's version of Indian food reigns supreme. Others suggested a modification, claiming that Indian food in London is great for non-Indians, but perhaps not for Indians themselves. Several foodies also advised Carl Pei to first taste authentic Indian dishes in the country before jumping to any conclusions. Read some of the reactions below:

Before this, a US man's viral post criticising Indian food sparked a heated debate online. Hunter Ash called Indian food "subcontinental pound-of-spice slop," drawing backlash from food lovers. The controversy began when Hunter shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that enjoying Indian food was merely a sign of "PMC striverism"-a term used to mock professionals trying to climb the social ladder. Indians in the comments section defended the richness of the cuisine. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Foreign Vlogger Tries To Cook Puri Bhaji And Hates It - Viral Video Angers Indians

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Carl Pei, Indian Food In London, Viral Food Debate
