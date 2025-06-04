Nothing CEO Carl Pei Says This City Has Better Indian Food Than India, Foodies React

Swedish-Chinese entrepreneur Carl Pei recently shared a "hot take" on Indian food, and it has taken X (formerly Twitter) by storm. The co-founder of OnePlus and CEO of Nothing recently declared that "Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India." Along with this caption, he attached a photo of some kind of creamy gravy, which may be butter chicken. In a comment under the post, he revealed that it was taken at Jamavar (an award-winning restaurant in Mayfair, which currently has a single Michelin star). Carl Pei's now-viral post has got many foodies talking about the merits and demerits of Indian food abroad.

Hot take: Indian food in London is better than Indian food in India pic.twitter.com/1HmvAz3VGn — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 3, 2025

Also Read: 8 Indian Restaurants In UK Retain Their Michelin Stars For 2025

Many X users actually agreed with his controversial take that London's version of Indian food reigns supreme. Others suggested a modification, claiming that Indian food in London is great for non-Indians, but perhaps not for Indians themselves. Several foodies also advised Carl Pei to first taste authentic Indian dishes in the country before jumping to any conclusions. Read some of the reactions below:

Well, then you haven't eaten at a good place in India — Rushik Rawal (@RushikRawal) June 4, 2025

I have told this to friends in India — Ganesh Sonawane (@ganeshunwired) June 3, 2025

Not a hot take. It's a common take. Many Indians have told me the same thing, that London Indian food is superior — Lime (@limegpt) June 4, 2025

Indian food is better in Dubai than London. — Akshay ₿ (@btcxsay) June 4, 2025

Because that is not the Indian food that you eat in London. That food is customised for westerners taste buds. — Akshay 🆇 (@akshayji10) June 4, 2025

Indian Food 101



There is nothing called “Indian” food



India has



> ~ 8–10 cuisine based on region

> ~25–30 cuisine based on state

> 100+ cuisines based on community, religion, and local/seasonal produce — Mac (@pattaazhy) June 4, 2025

Hot take : Chinese food in India is better than Chinese food in China. — Vaibhav ✈️ Network School || SOCLLY (@Vaibhav_SOCLLY) June 4, 2025

It's just the flavors and style that we're used to. — Nirave 尼拉夫 (@nirave) June 4, 2025

Disagree. however Indian food in london is better than Indian food anywhere else outside India — Keshav Lohia (@Keshav_Lohiaaa) June 4, 2025

Rather than “Hot take”, it's actually a “Mild take”. 😅 Most non-Indians think London's Indian food is better because the spice level is mild which suits them. — Shantanu Gurjar (@ShantanuGurjar) June 3, 2025

How many restaurants in India have you eaten at? And where? The Indian food is London is good, but the Indian food in India is so much better and there's no comparison. — Rushi Dolas (@RushiDolas) June 4, 2025

Before this, a US man's viral post criticising Indian food sparked a heated debate online. Hunter Ash called Indian food "subcontinental pound-of-spice slop," drawing backlash from food lovers. The controversy began when Hunter shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that enjoying Indian food was merely a sign of "PMC striverism"-a term used to mock professionals trying to climb the social ladder. Indians in the comments section defended the richness of the cuisine. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Foreign Vlogger Tries To Cook Puri Bhaji And Hates It - Viral Video Angers Indians