Nothing CEO's Playful Dig At Tim Cook After Former Employee Joins Apple: "Let Me Know..."

Nothing CEO Carl Pei took a lighthearted jab at Apple CEO Tim Cook after Mladen M Hoyss, Nothing's former software creative director, joined Apple. Mr Hoyss shared the news on social media with an Apple logo and the caption "New beginning @Apple," updating his bio to reflect his new role on the "Apple Design Team". The Nothing co-founder responded with a congratulatory message, saying, "Congrats dude, proud of you! Tim Cook, let me know if you need any more product help".

This playful dig was seen by many as a tongue-in-cheek commentary on Apple's design capabilities, with some interpreting it as a subtle branding move to highlight Nothing's desirable talent.

Congrats dude, proud of you!@tim_cook let me know if you need any more product help https://t.co/2lC9xeX0Ai — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 20, 2025

Mr Pei's post came just before the announcement of Nothing's upcoming flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3, set to launch in July 2025. Notably, the Nothing CEO is known for his unfiltered online presence, where he freely shares his bold opinions and witty humour. His tongue-in-cheek remarks on X often spark lively discussions among fans and tech enthusiasts.

About Mladen M. Hoyss

Mr Hoyss is a designer and software creative director known for his work in creating minimalist, user-centric interfaces. Based in Berlin, Germany, he holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Industrial and Product Design from John Naisbitt University (2006–2010).

Before joining Nothing, a technology company focused on innovative smartphones and audio products, Hoyss co-founded Blloc, a startup that developed minimalist smartphones and interfaces, including the Ratio App, which emphasised productivity and reduced screen time. He also worked at unu GmbH and ran his own Hoyss Studio. At Nothing, Mr Hoyss served as Software Creative Director, leading the design and development of Nothing OS, a custom Android skin known for its clean, bloatware-free interface, monochrome aesthetic, and focus on functional aesthetics.